A medical staff member from the National Children's Hospital take part in a vigil to honour their fallen colleagues and call on the government to provide ample protection to frontline staff and the immediate release of their bonuses, in Quezon City on April 28, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Coronavirus infected medical frontliners in Philippines surge to 1,694
(Philstar.com) - May 1, 2020 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday reported a spike in the number of medical frontliners who are infected with the coronavirus, worsening the struggle faced by the country’s dilapidated healthcare system that is creaking under the weight of rising infections.

As of May 1, a total of 1,694 healthcare workers in the country contracted the highly contagious coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), up from 1,619 reported in the previous day, data from the health department showed. Of those infections, 33 medical workers died while 256 recovered.

Broken down, 24 out of 566 doctors who fell ill died due to the virus while seven out of 638 infected nurses passed away. Infections were also detected among nursing assistants (104), medical technologists (66), radiologic technologists (32), respiratory therapists (18), midwives (19) and pharmacists (14).

Meanwhile, 237 others in the medical field also tested positive for the virus.

While medical workers have won praise in the country, the rising number of infections in their ranks highlights the strain they face in battling the dreaded disease amid a shortage of protective gear, manpower and testing capacity.

As of Friday afternoon, the total count of COVID-19 patients in the country jumped to 8,772. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 1, 2020 - 4:07pm

A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)

May 1, 2020 - 4:07pm

The Department of Health logs 284 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the Philippines to 8,772.

The DOH also reports 41 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,084. Meanwhile, 11 new deaths were recorded, which raises the national toll to 579.

May 1, 2020 - 10:42am

Offshore gaming operations will resume operations to help in the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, PAGCOR chairman Andrea Domingo says.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also confirms this, noting that only 30% of offshore gaming workers may go back to work.

Roque adds that online gaming services are part of the BPOs, which cater to markets outside the country.

April 30, 2020 - 9:30pm

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will discuss whether or not religious activities will be allowed to resume in areas under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesman Harry Roque says.

News5 reports that this is in response to complaints that the IATF received over its decision to allow religious activities when people are supposed to be practicing physical distancing.

April 30, 2020 - 7:09pm

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Private Schools slams the government’s neglect to equally pay attention to the plight of academic and non-academic personnel of private basic and tertiary education institutions.

Based on an online survey conducted by ACT Private Schools, 4,005 or 94% of the 4,268 respondents across 65 cities and provinces in the country did not receive any financial assistance to sustain living amid prolonged lockdown.

“With the private school teachers and staff being among the most vulnerable educational sectors, the government should also pay utmost precedence to the health and welfare of privately employed educational workers nationwide, especially now that their employment is at stake more than ever because of the economic impact brought by COVID-19,” says Jonathan Geronimo, secretary-general of ACT Private Schools. 

April 30, 2020 - 5:43pm

Government Service Insurance System announces it will release pensions ahead of schedule in May similar to what they did in April.

“Our pensioners will receive their pension on May 5, instead of the usual crediting date of every eighth of the month,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

“The early release of pension is one of several proactive measures we are taking to help our pensioners cope with the extended Enhanced Community Quarantine period,” he adds. 

