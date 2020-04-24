Army asks NBI to probe ex-soldier shooting over alleged 'prejudgement' by police

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army on Friday asked the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct an impartial probe on the fatal shooting case of retired soldier Winston Rago involving Quezon City police earlier this week.

Army chief Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay, in a letter addressed to NBI Director lawyer Eric Dastor, requested the agency to conduct an impartial investigation on the incident in light of "apparent conflicting claims of police operatives involved, witness accounts, and materials available from open sources."

"Apparent prejudgement by police investigators moved the Army to seek help from the NBI so that justice may be served for Ragos and his family," the Army said in a press statement.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin has since said that the case is already being investigated by the agency's Death Investigation Division.

However, the 34-year-old victim's family has yet to go to the NBI for interview and statement taking, according to Lavin.

He also confirmed that the probe was ordered by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The Army earlier today mourned Ragos in a statement, where it revealed that the veteran back in January 2017 had been given a complete disability discharge from military service along with pension and other assistance "after being diagnosed with a mental disorder."

"To a soldier, the wounds of war are not just physical but also mental and their scars are not always visible. The Philippine Army seeks awareness on the plight of former soldiers struggling with mental problems. Even though they are no longer soldiers, they continue fighting a silent and lifelong battle.” — With reports from Kristine Joy Patag and Jaime Laude/The STAR