Students urge termination of current semester, suspension of online classes

MANILA, Philippines — An organization of university student councils on Friday called for the immediate termination of the current academic semester amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines, rather than extending the semester or continuing it through online classes.
The National Union of Students of the Philippines said that ending the semester is the most inclusive option for college students compared to other alternatives proposed or already being implemented in higher education institutions during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in effect until April 30.
It also called for the “mass promotion” of students, including the clearance of eligible students to graduate, as well as the refunding of unused school fees to ease the financial burden of affected families.
“Quality education is in everyone’s interests. Our call to end the semester and to promote students en masse does not need to set this aside. We enjoin schools to offer audit classes and modules once the crisis has been surmounted, and it also follows that phasing ang curricula will need to be adjusted accordingly,” the NUSP said in a Friday statement.
“The crisis makes no exemptions. Students stand on the same side as everyone on the receiving end of financial, psychological, and emotional stress brought about by the pandemic. To add academic stress to the pile would only make for a burden even more difficult to bear.”
Under the Commission on Higher Education's COVID-19 Advisory 3, tertiary education institutions must "deploy available distance learning, e-learning, and other alternative modes of delivery in lieu of residential learning if they have the resources to do so"
Citing the experiences of affected universities in Luzon, however, the NUSP echoed concerns that online classes are not accessible for students without stable or any internet connection at home.
“Online learning, meanwhile, does not guarantee quality education and excludes those without stable internet access and devices...online classes disregard the varying resources among students,” their statement read.
“On the other hand, extending the semester entails uncertainty, especially since the peak of the crisis remains unpredictable, though a study by the University of the Philippines COVID-19 pandemic response team pegged it to happen between April and June.”
Higher education institutions have taken different approaches to the disruption of classes due to the flexibility of CHED’s guidelines, allowing them to “implement extraordinary and swift measures to address the needs of students, employees, and other stakeholders arising from COVID-related issues.”
State universities and colleges are required to discuss any proposed measures with their respective Board of Regents and informing the concerned CHED regional office in the event.
Private universities and colleges, on the other hands, "do not need to obtain prior approval from the Commission," provided that they inform CHED in writing and coordinate with the concerned regional offices.
Ateneo de Manila University, for example, announced in a memo that qualified graduating students are cleared for graduation while eligible non-graduating students will receive passing grades and will be promoted to the next school year automatically.
The University of Santo Tomas went the opposite route, continuing online classes after the quarantine extension until the end of the month was announced.
“While the University recognizes the limitations that come with teaching and learning remotely, including unstable internet access and inability to adequately teach manual skills online, the health and welfare of everyone are of primary concern,” read a UST advisory posted Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines has not yet reached a decision. Chancellors of all UP units are set to meet on Monday before final approval is granted by the university's Board of Regents.
JUST IN: Chancellors across the UP System will meet on Monday to discuss the possible adjustments for the semester, said Student Regent Isaac Punzalan. The final decision, he added, will come from the Board of Regents, the university's highest decision-making body. pic.twitter.com/SYcpqCzaTc— Philippine Collegian (@phkule) April 8, 2020
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Health announces that it does not support spraying or misting as there is no evidence to support that it kills the new coronavirus.
The health department also warns that spraying of surfaces or large scale misting of areas with disinfecting agents might cause any pathogens to be dispersed further.
"Everyone should NOT spray or mist disinfectants at this time. Soak objects completely or disinfect surfaces directly to kill the virus," the DOH said in an advisory.
The Department of Health confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, raising the current total to 4,195.
The health department also announced 18 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 221. Meanwhile, 16 new patients have recovered, which brings the total number of recoveries to 140.
The Department of Public Works and Highways has put up six "COVID-19 We Heal As One Centers" in Metro Manila and in Clark, bringing bed capacity up by 1,500, the department says.
Built jointly by the national government and by private sector partners, the centers are for the treatment of COVID-19 cases with "with mild or no symptoms."
The centers are in "the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls and the World Trade Center in the National Capital Region; the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga; and the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac."
Similar centers are to be put up in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, and the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.
"The Philippine Arena alone can accommodate more than 2,000 patients," DPWH points out.
The Taguig local government, its City Education Office and the Department of Education launch "Education Hour" program through which the classroom reaches students amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Learners can catch the program on Facebook page I Love Taguig every 1 p.m.
Each day will feature different teachers tackling interesting topics prepared by DepEd-Taguig City.
