A resident using an improvised face shield made from a plastic water tank to protect him from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic walks in his neighbourhood in Manila on April 5, 2020, after the government imposed enhanced quarantine measures in the city.
Ted ALJIBE / AFP
Philippines detects 206 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now at 4,076
(Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 4:14pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 4:28 p.m.) — The Philippines on Thursday reported 206 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total count past the 4,000 mark.

In a daily bulletin, the Department of Health said the national tally now reached 4,076 while fatalities had risen to 203 after recording 21 additional deaths.

Meanwhile, 28 recovered from the highly contagious disease. A total of 124 people have been cleared of the virus.

The Philippines has only begun ramping up testing and so the number of confirmed infections is expected to keep rising.

Large Manila hospitals had already announced they had reached full capacity and would no longer accept new coronavirus cases. 

Meanwhile, hundreds of medical staff are no longer accepting patients because they are undergoing 14-day self-quarantines after suspected exposure. — with AFP

