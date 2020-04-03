LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A volunteer arranges lit candles in a formation to read "Fight Covid-19" during the Earth Hour environmental campaign near a catholic church in Borongan City, Eastern Samar province, on March 28, 2020.
AFP/Alren Beronio
7-year-old girl is Philippines’ youngest COVID-19 fatality
(Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 6:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — A seven-year-old child from Ilocos region has died of the new coronavirus, becoming the youngest known COVID-19 victim in the Philippines. 

In a bulletin dated Thursday but was only released Friday, the Department of Health reported that a girl identified as Patient 2415 was the country’s 107th fatality.

The girl who had no travel history died on March 26—five days before her test results came out.

Hypovolemic shock secondary to acute gastroenteritis, severe dehydration, pediatric community-acquired pneumonia were listed as the cause of her death.

The victims of the new coronavirus have been disproportionately elderly, but a number of recent cases have highlighted that the disease can hit even young people with seemingly strong immune systems.

In the Philippines, 136 people have died from the coronavirus. DOH on Friday reported 29 new fatalities.

The new virus has infected 3,018 in the country—only 52 of whom have recovered. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Task force sees start of mass COVID-19 testing by April 14
23 hours ago
"We expect that by April 14, we shall be able to start massive testing," Galvez, who is chief implementer of the National...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: First batch of 1 million PPEs delivered
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Some 15,000 sets of personal protective equipment purchased by the Department of Health for health workers caring for patients...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
Sara Duterte disowns social media post pushing for federalism amid COVID-19 crisis
6 hours ago
“Everything about the said article was never mine—from the misspelled ‘Sarah’ to the glaring grammatical...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth to cover full expenses of COVID-19 patients until April 14
5 hours ago
The state health insurer said the agency set a deadline for shouldering of full costs “due to the novelty and the wide...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Military hospitals should help in COVID-19 fight — lawmaker
4 hours ago
In a matter of months, the new virus has so far infected 2,633 people in the Philippines in a health crisis overwhelming healthcare...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Philippines now has 8 COVID-19 testing centers, says Nograles
7 hours ago
More accredited COVID-19 testing centers will mean faster identification and isolation of COVID-19 infected individuals, Nograles...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Undocumented Pinoys in Kuwait told: Come home via amnesty program
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
The month-long amnesty program was announced as part of Kuwait's efforts to contain COVID-19, which has infected at least...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Gamboa: We lost one COVID-infected cop
8 hours ago
The Philippine National Police lost one of its men who was infected with the novel coronavirus, Police General Archie Gamboa...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
Stores urged to extend operations to 12 hours
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases yesterday urged establishments selling basic...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with