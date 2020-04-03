7-year-old girl is Philippines’ youngest COVID-19 fatality

MANILA, Philippines — A seven-year-old child from Ilocos region has died of the new coronavirus, becoming the youngest known COVID-19 victim in the Philippines.

In a bulletin dated Thursday but was only released Friday, the Department of Health reported that a girl identified as Patient 2415 was the country’s 107th fatality.

The girl who had no travel history died on March 26—five days before her test results came out.

Hypovolemic shock secondary to acute gastroenteritis, severe dehydration, pediatric community-acquired pneumonia were listed as the cause of her death.

The victims of the new coronavirus have been disproportionately elderly, but a number of recent cases have highlighted that the disease can hit even young people with seemingly strong immune systems.

In the Philippines, 136 people have died from the coronavirus. DOH on Friday reported 29 new fatalities.

The new virus has infected 3,018 in the country—only 52 of whom have recovered. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse