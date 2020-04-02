Philippines’ COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100 as global infections near million

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines’ death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed the 100-level Thursday following the announcement of 11 more fatalities.

The country’s death toll now sits at 107, while confirmed cases reached 2,633 after the Department of Health reported additional 322 infections.

For the second consecutive day, DOH reported only one recovery, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 51.

The World Health Organization said the infections worldwide would reach one million “in the next few days.”

“As we enter the fourth month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

More than 932,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus and nearly 46,000 have died since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

