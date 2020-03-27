LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Residents wearing facemasks walk past a roadblock with awareness signs after the government imposed an enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on March 25, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Media no longer allowed inside Palace's briefing room during Luzon-wide lockdown
(Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Only resource speakers and state media workers are now allowed to access the Malacañang Press Briefing Room, where public officials give announcements and give updates on the government’s response to the new coronavirus.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office announced this in an advisory dated Thursday “to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Only resource speaker/s, cameraman from the Radio Television Malacañang and one moderator from the Office of Global Media and Public Affairs will be allowed inside the press briefing room of the New Executive Building in Malacañan beginning Friday.

“Members of the press shall no longer be allowed inside the press briefing room until the end of the enhanced community quarantine,” the advisory read.

PCOO said the media may participate during the public address via the virtual presser. If there are questions from private media, they should be given to the moderator or the resource speaker in advance.

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar and Undersecretary Rock Ignacio used teleconferencing to hold Friday’s public briefing.

Movement in the entire Luzon will be restricted until April 12 as the government scrambles to contain the rapid spread of the new coronavirus that has infected over 700 Filipinos.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier released guidelines, which include that a special media pass for journalists covering different beats in Metro Manila will be issued.

But journalists, press freedom advocates and academic said the directive is “unnecessary, unreasonable and unconstitutional.”

They stressed that the Constitution provides that no law will be passed that will abridge the freedom of speech, expression or of the press. The right to information on matters of public concern is also enshrined on the Bill of Rights.

Charges vs alleged COVID-19 fake news purveyors

The Philippine National Police filed criminal charges against four individuals who allegedly spread false reports and information on COVID-19.

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group identified the suspects as Maria Diane Serrano of Cabuyao City, Laguna, and Fritz John Menguito, Sherlyn Solis and Mae Ann Pino of Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

Serrano allegedly spread false information that a patient positive for COVID-19 was admitted and died at the Global Medical Center Inc. in Cabuyao last February 2020.

The three Lapu-Lapu residents “were responsible for spreading unverified and false information on COVID-19 outbreak,” PNP said.

All suspects are facing charges for violating Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances under the Revised Penal Code and Section 6 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently approved the law that will grant the executive branch new powers to address the coronavirus pandemic. One provision of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act penalizes spreading false information on social media and other platforms.

The law punishes the following:

  • Individuals or groups creating, perpetrating, or spreading false information regarding the COVID-19 crisis on social media and other platforms, such information having no valid or beneficial effect on the population and are clearly geared to promote chaos, panic, anarchy, fear or confusion
  • Those participating in cyber incidents that make use or take advantage of the current crisis situation to prey on public through scams, phishing, fraudulent emails or other similar acts

Those found violating this provision may be slapped with two months imprisonment or a fine of not less than 10,000. Courts may also impose a fine of up to P1 million. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report The STAR/Christina Mendez

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
1 day ago
(Updated) The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took...
Headlines
fbfb
Champion of child health, pillar of Infectious Disease medicine in Philippines dies of COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Dr. Salvacion Rodriguez-Gatchalian passed away on Thursday, March 26, her sister Ruby Rodriguez announced.
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Unwell’ Bongbong resting at home
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been feeling unwell after coming home from Spain and has taken...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases soar past 700 as UN warns ‘whole of humanity’ at risk from pandemic
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
The number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 450,000, 20,000 of whom died.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Officials deny rumors of total, extended lockdown amid COVID-19 threat
1 hour ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles asked the public to wait for official announcements.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Balikatan exercises canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
This year's joint Philippine-US Balikatan exercises will no longer push through due to concerns on the new coronavirus p...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines’ top military official tests positive for COVID-19
1 hour ago
(Updated) Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DepEd confirms Mandaluyong official positive for COVID-19
2 hours ago
A Department of Education official who visited the recently held National Festival of Talents and National Schools Press Conference...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DOH: Koko breached quarantine protocols
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III breached quarantine protocols when he showed up at the Makati Medical Center...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with