LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Authorities man a checkpoint along Ortigas Avenue Extension which borders Cainta, Rizal to Pasig City on March 17 midnight as they enforce a stricter inspection at vehicles of passing motorists following the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Journalists oppose government accreditation amid Luzon quarantine
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Journalists, press freedom advocates and academics opposed the government’s directive to secure media accreditation from the Presidential Communications Operations Office to be exempted from the enhanced community quarantine enforced in Luzon.

As the government grapple with the rising cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Luzon will be placed under enhanced community quarantine and movement will be restricted.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases released guidelines which include that a special media pass for journalists covering different beats in Metro Manila will be issued.

“While we recognize the gravity of the situation, we assert that this imposition is unnecessary, unreasonable and unconstitutional,” media groups said in a statement.

They noted that the Constitution provides that there will be no law passed that will abridge the freedom of speech, expression or of the press. The right to information on matters of public concern is also enshrined on the Bill of Rights.

“Declaring that only media workers who bear the IATF accreditation ID as issued by the PCOO may be exempted from the strict home quarantine requirement as announced by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles clearly violates these provisions,” they said.

The statement was signed by the following media organizations:

  • AlterMidya
  • Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility
  • College Editors Guild of the Philippines
  • Concerned Artists of the Philippines
  • DAVAO Today
  • Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines
  • International Association of Women in Radio and Television-Philippine Chapter
  • Kilab Multimeddia
  • Let’s Organize for Democracy and Integrity
  • Mindanews
  • National Union of Journalists of the Philippines
  • Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism
  • Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines
  • Philippine Press Institute
  • Rappler

The groups stressed that while the briefings of the task force and the Health Department are informative, there remain other crucial questions that remain unanswered.

The IATF initially said members of the press are given 72 hours to apply for accreditation to be exempted from the quarantine, but they later extended it until March 21.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine

Information is critical amid health crisis

They pointed out that the public needs accurate, timely government information amid the pandemic.

“Officials, including those from the [Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police]. who engage the public media should immediately disclose if they have been exposed or infected,” they added.

“We cannot afford to end up like Wuhan, where the outbreak began. We will never know exactly what happened there and even exactly how many people died because of the extreme restrictions imposed on the delivery of information,” they stressed.

Wuhan, China is considered ground zero of the pandemic that claimed thousands of lives globally.

The journalists said that deaths in Wuhan may be due to people’s lack of access to adequate information.

“What concerns us most is the possible misuse or abuse of accreditation to try and control the free flow of information, a concern rooted in this administration’s record of open hostility toward critical media,” they added.

RELATED: Journalists across Southeast Asia face attacks for doing their jobs — IFJ

The groups said that even if the accreditation was ordered with good intentions, it remains untenable to the press freedom and democracy.

“We demand full respect for freedom of the press and of expression and an end to accreditation and any other attempts to control media,” they added.

 

Editor's note: Some editors, reporters and photojournalists of Philstar.com are signatories to the statement.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'We are very scared': With depleting resources, private hospitals appeal for designated COVID-19 facilities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
"If we do not put our act together, the prospect of healthcare delivery systems crashing down is imminent and real. It is...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
8 hours ago
Headlines
COVID test kits airlifted to Visayas, Mindanao
By Jaime Laude | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has airlifted COVID-19 testing kits to the Visayas and Mindanao as efforts to contain the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
National government calls the shots in a crisis, not LGUs — Duterte
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
(Updated) President Rodrigo Duterte in a public address on early Friday morning asserted the authority of the national government...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines reach 217
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
(Updated) The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected 207,860 people and killed more than 8,600 since the virus first emerged...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
53 minutes ago
Two more Filipinos in Singapore test positive for COVID-19, total now 13
By Ratziel San Juan | 53 minutes ago
The Embassy said that the 12th and 13th case are currently confined in hospitals, citing the Singaporean Ministry of Hea...
Headlines
fbfb
57 minutes ago
Journalists oppose government accreditation amid Luzon quarantine
By Kristine Joy Patag | 57 minutes ago
“While we recognize the gravity of the situation, we assert that this imposition is unnecessary, unreasonable and unconstitutional,”...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Chief Justice Peralta tests negative from COVID-19 after travel, showing symptoms
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
SC PIO said the chief justice did not immediately get tested upon arriving in the Philippines but he later showed symptoms...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Warmer days ahead as PAGASA declares start of dry season
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The termination of the northeast monsoon or amihan means the start of the country’s dry season.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
NBI tracing source of 'fake news' on COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
NBI Director Eric Distor ordered the cybercrime and digital forensics divisions and the Regional Operations Service to trace...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with