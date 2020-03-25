Philippines logs 84 new COVID-19 cases, national total now at 636

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:50 p.m.) — The confirmed new coronavirus infections in the Philippines soared toward 636 Wednesday afternoon as President Rodrigo Duterte approved a bill granting him additional powers to address the escalating health crisis in the country.
There are now 636 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country after health authorities detected 84 new cases.
Three additional deaths were recorded, bringing the national toll to 38.
The country’s 36th fatality was a 56-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel and exposure history. Identified as Patient 319, he passed away on March 22 due to community acquired pneumonia secondary to COVID-19.
A 57-year-old male from Caloocan City also passed away on March 16 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 21 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to community acquired pneumonia high risk and COVID-19.
The man, identified as Patient 326, had no travel and known exposure history.
The country’s 39th COVID-19 death was Patient 29, a 82-year-old Filipino female from Marikina City. She had a travel history to the United States and had exposure to a known COVID-19 case.
She passed away on March 23 due to shock multifactorial, ARDS secondary to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute renal failure secondary to sepsis.
Data from the Department of Foreign Affairs also showed that two overseas Filipinos have died from the virus—one in the Asia Pacific region and one in Europe.
As of March 24, 169 overseas Filipinos in 25 countries and regions have been infected by the new coronavirus. The DFA said 77 are undergoing treatment while 90 have recovered or have been discharged.
Meanwhile, DOH reported six recoveries, raising the number of recovered patients to 26.
With authorities stepping up testing, they are expecting that the number of cases in the country will balloon in the coming days.
Widespread testing is crucial in the fight of virus-hit countries such as South Korea and Singapore against the pandemic as it allows authorities to isolate and treat infected people.
With the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act of 2020 signed, Duterte is given the authority to reshuffle funds in this year’s budget to provide assistance to 18 million low-income households.
The measure also ensures that healthcare workers get special risk allowance on top of their hazard pay.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 418,000 people across the globe and killed more than 18,000 since the virus first emerged in China late last year.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national total to 636.
The Health department also confirms three more COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total number of deceased in the country to 38.
Meanwhile, six patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 26.
Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III confirms that he tested positive for the new coronavirus.
In a statement released Wednesday, Pimentel said the swab was taken last Friday and he was informed Tuesday night of his test result.
"I have quarantined myself upon the doctor’s advice and consistent with the protocol. I feel I am, with God’s help, on the way to recovery," Pimentel said.
The coronavirus has killed another 240 people in France, the top French health official said on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 1,100.
Jerome Salomon told reporters that 22,300 people had tested positive for the virus in France, with a total of 10,176 hospitalised of whom 2,516 people are in intensive care.
Officials believe that the published number of those infected largely underestimates the real figure, as only those showing severe symptoms are usually tested. — AFP
Cameroon's government announces the country's first death due to coronavirus, saying the victim had returned from Italy and was already infected on his arrival.
"Unfortunately we have registered our first death due to COVID-19," Health Minister Malachie Manaouda said on Twitter.
The official count of coronavirus cases in the Central African nation has risen to 66. But the figures are restricted by the limited laboratory capacity for testing. — AFP
The local inter-agency task force announces Tuesday night the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Zamboanga City
Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chair of the local task force, says in an emergency press briefing that the first confirmed case is a 29-year-old man.
"With sadness we have already a first confirmed case as of 8 p.m. tonight," Salazar says.
Dr. Emila Monicimpo, of the regional Department of Health office, says the patient had traveled to Manila and returned to the city on the first commercial flight on March 13.
Monicimpo says the patient sought consultation on March 15 at a private hospital and was found to have symptoms of COVID-19.
She says that, based on the triaging and protocol, a swab sample was immediately taken from the patient and sent to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa on March 17 along with the 14 other samples.
City Health Officer Dulce Amor Miravite says the patient is included in the 31 persons under investigation (PUIs) in the city.
The COVID-19 case is an outpatient and has been under home quarantine and under tight surveillance by health personnel.
"His condition is improving and his family members who were considered as persons under monitoring and are not showing symptoms," Miravite says
“Just tonight we received the results and the 14 case turned negative but the 15th case is positive who is a 29-year old male patient,” Monicimpo said. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
- Latest
- Trending