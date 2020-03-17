LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this March 16, 2020 handout photo, donated personal protection equipment is delivered to San Lazaro hospital in Manila
Photo by Charlie Villegas / OVP, handout
Robredo's office distributes protective gear to health workers, to provide shuttle service for frontliners
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 2:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The office of Vice President Leni Robredo and its partner donors distributed personal protective equipment sets to nearly 500 health workers in eight Metro Manila hospitals.

Doctors, nurses and medical staff have been working tirelessly to contain or prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, since the country first detected a case in late January.

But the dwindling supply of PPEs that will protect health care workers is putting their lives at risk.

As of Tuesday morning, the Office of the Vice President said it was able to raise P17.3 million in the past four days. The amount will be used to purchase 36,503 PPE daily sets for 2,433 frontliners for 15 days.

Robredo’s office said it has already delivered the first batch of 7,350 PPE sets for 490 health workers in the following hospitals in Manila and Quezon City:

  • San Lazaro Hospital (for 50 frontliners)
  • Philippine General Hospital (for 100 frontliners)
  • UP-National Institute of Health (for 50 frontliners)
  • Lung Center of the Philippines (for 100 frontliners)
  • Philippine Heart Center (for 50 frontliners)
  • Quirino Memorial Center (for 50 frontliners)
  • Philippine Orthopedic Center (for 30 frontliners)
  • Veterans Memorial Medical Center (for 30 frontliners)
  • East Avenue Medical Center (for 30 frontliners)

“Sa kabila ng mga limitasyon, patuloy tayong magdadala ng tulong sa mga ospital, kabilang na ang supply ng gowns at masks,” the post of Robredo’s Facebook page read.

(Despite the limitations, we will continue to distribute supplies of gowns and masks to hospitals.)

Shuttle services

Robredo’s office announced Tuesday that it will provide free shuttle services for health workers and other frontliners.

The routes, schedule and others details will be announced later.

Some health workers were forced to walk to their work following the suspension of mass public transportation in Luzon.

In an unprecedented move, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire island of Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine.

Mass gatherings are prohibited and half of the country’s population are ordered to stay home. Mass public transportation, which includes the train systems, buses, jeepney and even tricycles, are not allowed to operate. Taxis and ride-hailing services are likewise suspended.

The Philippines reported 142 COVID-19 cases with 12 deaths.

Those who want to donate to the fundraising drive of Robredo's office may go here: bit.ly/forCOVID19frontliners

Philstar
