UN experts: Emergency measures to fight COVID-19 shouldn't be used to suppress human rights

MANILA, Philippines — Drastic measures to curb the rising number of new coronavirus cases must be motivated by legitimate public health goals and should not be used to simply silence dissent, United Nations human rights experts said Tuesday.

The UN experts—which include special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard and special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Michel Forst—made the statement as governments across the globe, including the Philippines, impose restrictions rarely seen in peacetime to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we recognize the severity of the current health crisis and acknowledge that the use of emergency powers is allowed by international law in response to significant threats, we urgently remind States that any emergency responses to the coronavirus must be proportionate, necessary and non-discriminatory,” the experts said.

The Philippines detected a fraction of infections seen in hotspots such as China and Italy but its confirmed cases soared to 142 with 12 deaths after a month-long lull of not detecting any case.

The country has been placed under a state of public health emergency in early March and on Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte imposed an unprecedented enhanced community quarantine over the main island of Luzon.

Mass gatherings are prohibited and half of the country’s population are ordered to stay home. People are only allowed to leave their houses to buy food, medicine and other basic necessities.

Mass public transportation, which includes the train systems, buses, jeepney and even tricycles, are not allowed to operate. Taxis and ride-hailing services are likewise suspended.

‘Draconian’ measures

During the month-long quarantine, there will be heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures, prompting critics to voice concerns on the heavy-handed measures imposed by the government.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday night that violators of the community quarantine may face arrest.

Rights group Karapatan said such “draconian yet vague” measures create a “fertile incubating ground for human rights abuse and violations.”

UN experts stressed that emergency declarations should not be used as a basis to target particular groups, minorities or individuals.

“It should not function as a cover for repressive action under the guise of protecting health nor should it be used to silence the work of human rights defenders,” they said.

The UN experts also said that restrictions should be narrowly tailored and be at least intrusive means to protect public health.

“We encourage states to remain steadfast in maintaining a human rights-based approach to regulating this pandemic in order to facilitate the emergence of healthy societies with the rule of law and human rights protections,” they said. — with report from Agence France-Presse