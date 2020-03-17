UN experts: Emergency measures to fight COVID-19 shouldn't be used to suppress human rights

MANILA, Philippines — Drastic measures to curb the rising number of new coronavirus cases must be motivated by legitimate public health goals and should not be used to simply silence dissent, United Nations human rights experts said Tuesday.
The UN experts—which include special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard and special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Michel Forst—made the statement as governments across the globe, including the Philippines, impose restrictions rarely seen in peacetime to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we recognize the severity of the current health crisis and acknowledge that the use of emergency powers is allowed by international law in response to significant threats, we urgently remind States that any emergency responses to the coronavirus must be proportionate, necessary and non-discriminatory,” the experts said.
The Philippines detected a fraction of infections seen in hotspots such as China and Italy but its confirmed cases soared to 142 with 12 deaths after a month-long lull of not detecting any case.
The country has been placed under a state of public health emergency in early March and on Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte imposed an unprecedented enhanced community quarantine over the main island of Luzon.
Mass gatherings are prohibited and half of the country’s population are ordered to stay home. People are only allowed to leave their houses to buy food, medicine and other basic necessities.
Mass public transportation, which includes the train systems, buses, jeepney and even tricycles, are not allowed to operate. Taxis and ride-hailing services are likewise suspended.
‘Draconian’ measures
During the month-long quarantine, there will be heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures, prompting critics to voice concerns on the heavy-handed measures imposed by the government.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday night that violators of the community quarantine may face arrest.
Rights group Karapatan said such “draconian yet vague” measures create a “fertile incubating ground for human rights abuse and violations.”
UN experts stressed that emergency declarations should not be used as a basis to target particular groups, minorities or individuals.
“It should not function as a cover for repressive action under the guise of protecting health nor should it be used to silence the work of human rights defenders,” they said.
The UN experts also said that restrictions should be narrowly tailored and be at least intrusive means to protect public health.
“We encourage states to remain steadfast in maintaining a human rights-based approach to regulating this pandemic in order to facilitate the emergence of healthy societies with the rule of law and human rights protections,” they said. — with report from Agence France-Presse
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
PLDT Inc. announces it will provide a speed boost for Fibr subscribers in Metro Manila and parts of Greater Manila to encourage its customers to stay at home.
The minimum speed will be 25 Mbps until April 30.
The Palace says it sent word to the Department of National Defense and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on health workers and others exempted from work stoppages in getting to work because mass transportation has been suspended.
Presidential spokesperson Panelo says Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana "swiftly directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to bring out their army trucks to ferry those who are stranded, particularly health workers and other individuals exempted from the ban, so they can be safely brought to their places of work and their homes after work. "
The MMDA is also coordinating with bus companies and cooperatives "to send out their buses after marking the same with the official logo of the MMDA to put law enforcement agents on notice of their purpose of free public service in favor of those exempted from home quarantine."
"We commend these bus companies for their bayanihan spirit," Panelo says.
He also notes that transport company AVIS Philippines has offered "to transport outbound passengers who intend to depart the country in going to the airport and inbound passengers to their respective homes before the expiration of the 72-hour grace period from the effectivity of the Enhanced Community Quarantine."
The enhanced community quarantine across Luzon has effectively grounded the island's mass transportation and public utility vehicles.
The Cavitex Expressway and Cavite–Laguna Expressway say they will continue to operate 24/7.
"We are a public service company with a commitment to support the Government’s directive on unhampered movement of essential cargoes; we shall deploy a skeletal workforce to ensure safe passage. As part of our culture of safety we have implemented a work from home arrangement for office-based personnel," it says.
"We likewise support the PNP, AFP, PCG, and health and emergency frontline services, border control and other critical services that may be set up by CAVITEX, C5 Link and CALAX," it adds.
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines announces that all domestic flights will be canceled effectively immediately until April 12.
The airlines, however, will continue to operate international flights up to midnight of March 20.
"We will announce in due course the status of our international flights from March 20 up to April 12, as we are presently coordinating with government authorities on the relevant implementing details," PAL said in a statement.
The Department of Transportation announces that all airports in Luzon will be closed after the 72-hour window period after the region was placed under enhanced community quarantine.
The Department of Foreign Affairs also confirms that no more international flights will be allowed to enter and leave Ninoy Aquino International Airport after the window period.
