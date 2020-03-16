Duque thanks 'brave, selfless' frontliners for heroism in the face of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Monday thanked all the “brave and selfless” health workers on the frontlines of the battle against the rapidly-spreading new coronavirus.

“We, Filipino doctors, nurses and medical staff and public health workers continue to fight back against this formidable virus at hospitals, clinics, health centers and communities in Metro Manila and across the entire country,” Duque said during a flag raising ceremony.

“For all the brave and selfless Filipinos working at the frontlines to stop COVID-19, I have a simple message: maraming maraming salamat sa inyong walang kupas, walang humpay na paninindigan,” the Health chief added.

Medical workers and health professionals in the country have been working tirelessly to contain or prevent the spread the local transmission of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

The Philippines has so far reported 140 infections, including 12 fatalities, since the country first detected case in late January.

Protection of frontliners

But the dwindling supply of personal protective equipment that will protect healthcare workers is putting their lives at risk. Several health organizations—including frontliners—themselves are appealing for donations of masks, face shields, surgical masks, and alcohol.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros earlier sought the grant of hazard pay for health professionals.

Duque said the government is “exerting all efforts” to ensure health workers are protected and equipped.

“We appreciate all of the sacrifices you made and you’re continuing to make, to cure the sick and protect the well being of your families and friends,” he said.

The Health secretary stressed that Filipinos will never forget the frontliners’ heroism in the face of adversity.

“Your work against COVID-19 is nothing short of heroic. We continue to rely on your heroism in the weeks and months ahead… Stay strong and keep alert,” he said.

Globally, there have been more than 169,000 infections and over 6,500 confirmed deaths from the virus that originated in central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.