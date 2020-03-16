Hazard pay for health workers, other 'frontliners' vs COVID-19 pushed

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday pushed for the grant of hazard pay to “frontliners” of the country’s fight to contain the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus disease.

“Every day, our health workers and other heroes from the public and private sector make great sacrifices as they work in the frontlines to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Let us thank and help them by making sure they receive proper compensation due their efforts,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

On Sunday night, the Philippines reported 140 cases of COVID-19 in the country. Twelve fatalities have also been recorded since the first detected case n late January.

Hontiveros said that health workers do not only need face masks and protective wear. “They also need additional takehome pay that is due for their extreme fatigue and risk they endure and face,” she added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Rep. Precious Hipolito Castelo (Quezon City) also earlier sought for hazard pay, insurance and other incentives for nurses and other hospital staff.

She noted that the Republic Act 7305 or the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers states this.

Section 21 of RA 7305 provides that “public health workers...under state of calamity or emergency for the duration thereof which expose them to great danger, contagion...or perils to life as determined by the Secretary of Health...shall be compensated hazard allowances.”

The hazard allowance is equivalent to at least 25% of their monthly basic salary for public health workers with salary grade 19 and below, and 5% for those with salary grade 20 and above.

Hontiveros said that she hopes health professionals in the private sector may also receive similar additional compensation.

Hazard pay to other fronliners

The senator added that hazard pay should also be given to other government employees working to ensure key public services.

“Let us not forget the traffic enforcers, police, military, immigration officers, barangay tanods, office clerks and other government staff that continue to directly serve the public,” she also said.

President Rodrigo Duterte suspended work in the executive branch until April 12, 2020 “without prejudice t the formation of skeletal workforces by government agencies.”

She noted that while the law does not require the private sector to give hazard allowances, she urged employees to “take the initiative in providing additional pay,” to security guards, bank tellers, cashiers, media workers, shopping attendances, restaurant waiters and hotel staff.

"Without our underappreciated security guards, shopping attendants, cashiers and other workers providing basic services, life in the metro as we know it would grind to a halt. Let us extend a helping hand to these workers who in turn, help preserve some sense of normalcy in our communities, even in these difficult times," Hontiveros added.

The Department of Trade and Industry on Monday made public a March 15 memorandum ordering the closure of all malls in Metro Manila, save for “groceries and supermarkets, banks, pharmacists, health clinics, bookstores, hardware stores, food stalls (take out/delivery only).”

Metro Manila has been on “community quarantine” since Sunday midnight, March 15, and will be so until April 14. — Kristine Joy Patag