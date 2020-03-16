Hazard pay for health workers, other 'frontliners' vs COVID-19 pushed

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday pushed for the grant of hazard pay to “frontliners” of the country’s fight to contain the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus disease.
“Every day, our health workers and other heroes from the public and private sector make great sacrifices as they work in the frontlines to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Let us thank and help them by making sure they receive proper compensation due their efforts,” Hontiveros said in a statement.
On Sunday night, the Philippines reported 140 cases of COVID-19 in the country. Twelve fatalities have also been recorded since the first detected case n late January.
Hontiveros said that health workers do not only need face masks and protective wear. “They also need additional takehome pay that is due for their extreme fatigue and risk they endure and face,” she added in a mix of English and Filipino.
Rep. Precious Hipolito Castelo (Quezon City) also earlier sought for hazard pay, insurance and other incentives for nurses and other hospital staff.
She noted that the Republic Act 7305 or the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers states this.
Section 21 of RA 7305 provides that “public health workers...under state of calamity or emergency for the duration thereof which expose them to great danger, contagion...or perils to life as determined by the Secretary of Health...shall be compensated hazard allowances.”
The hazard allowance is equivalent to at least 25% of their monthly basic salary for public health workers with salary grade 19 and below, and 5% for those with salary grade 20 and above.
Hontiveros said that she hopes health professionals in the private sector may also receive similar additional compensation.
Hazard pay to other fronliners
The senator added that hazard pay should also be given to other government employees working to ensure key public services.
“Let us not forget the traffic enforcers, police, military, immigration officers, barangay tanods, office clerks and other government staff that continue to directly serve the public,” she also said.
President Rodrigo Duterte suspended work in the executive branch until April 12, 2020 “without prejudice t the formation of skeletal workforces by government agencies.”
She noted that while the law does not require the private sector to give hazard allowances, she urged employees to “take the initiative in providing additional pay,” to security guards, bank tellers, cashiers, media workers, shopping attendances, restaurant waiters and hotel staff.
"Without our underappreciated security guards, shopping attendants, cashiers and other workers providing basic services, life in the metro as we know it would grind to a halt. Let us extend a helping hand to these workers who in turn, help preserve some sense of normalcy in our communities, even in these difficult times," Hontiveros added.
The Department of Trade and Industry on Monday made public a March 15 memorandum ordering the closure of all malls in Metro Manila, save for “groceries and supermarkets, banks, pharmacists, health clinics, bookstores, hardware stores, food stalls (take out/delivery only).”
Metro Manila has been on “community quarantine” since Sunday midnight, March 15, and will be so until April 14. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The City Government of Muntinlupa announces that the city is now under a state of calamity.
In its official Twitter account, Muntinlupa City announced this latest development to enable the local government to access quick response fund amid the COVID-19 emergency situation.
BREAKING: Muntinlupa City is now under the State of Calamity to enable the LGU to access quick response fund amid COVID-19 emergency situation. pic.twitter.com/qiMVttyUWA— OFFICIAL MUNTINLUPA (@OFFICIALMUNTI) March 16, 2020
At least 2,000 fast test kits for the novel coronavirus from China arrives in Manila. Chinese Embassy in the Philippines and the China Mammoth Foundation donated the test kits.
According to the Chinese Embassy, Beijing is getting ready to provide more test kits, which can issue results in three hours, in the coming days.
These kits have also been exported to more than 50 countries, including Japan, Thailand, Brunei, Egypt, Peru and UAE.
"China has been sharing our hard-won anti-epidemic experiences, carrying out close medical experts-level cooperation with the Philippine side," the embassy said in a statement.
On 16 March 2020, the first batch of 2000 fast test kits for COVID-19 virus jointly donated by Chinese Embassy in the Philippines and the China Mammoth Foundation arrived at Manila to help the Philippines' fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. pic.twitter.com/HNRUXmiUri— ChineseEmbassyManila (@Chinaembmanila) March 16, 2020
The Bishops of Metro Manila announces that there will be no celebration of the Holy Mass and other religious activities from March 15 to April 14.
This covers the last three Sundays of Lent and the Holy Week, which means that celebrations including Palm Sunday, the rest of the Holy Week and Easter Sunday will not be open to the public.
"There will be no public blessing of palms, Visita Iglesia, Siete Palabras, Good Friday procession and Easter Salubong," the bishops said in a pastoral statement.
JUST IN: Metro Manila Bishops declare to extend the suspension of public celebrations of Holy Mass until April 14. Holy Week liturgical celebrations will not be open to the public. Read the whole statement here: https://t.co/RdDwFnKEC5 pic.twitter.com/mW1ZmCd5Jy— Manila Cathedral (@CathedralManila) March 16, 2020
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro orders a "collective quarantine" in seven states, including the capital Caracas, from Monday to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
All activities in the seven states are to be suspended from 5:00 am on Monday, except food distribution, health services, transport and security, Maduro said in a television address. — AFP
The US territory of Puerto Rico on orders a 9:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, with immediate effect and until March 30.
"Faced with the possibility of transmission and propagation of the virus, I have ordered the imposition of a curfew for all residents of Puerto Rico," Governor Wanda Vazquez announced in a video message. — AFP
