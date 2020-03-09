NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Greenhills
A woman wearing a masks at Greenhills shopping mall in San Juan City on March 8, 2020 in the vicinity of a prayer room which was frequented by a confirmed patient of the new coronavirus disease.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 10 as DOH confirms 4 new patients
(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 12:45am

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update at 1:20 a.m.) — The Department of Health confirmed four additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease, namely two Filipinos and two foreign nationals who are being treated in undisclosed private hospitals.

The report released shortly before midnight on Monday brings the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 10.

RELATED: List of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines

The samples of the confirmed cases were tested on Saturday, March 7 while the results were released on Sunday, March 8. More details about the cases are still being gathered but are further proof of a localized transmission or the spread of the deadly virus among Filipinos inside the country.

The health agency's confirmation of local transmission came nearly a month after the first case was reported.

"The DOH is committed to accurate and timely reporting of verified information on the COVID-19 health situation. We have been preparing for the possibility of localized transmission," the health department said in a statement.

The four new cases are as follows:

  1. A 38-year-old Taiwanese man who did not recently travel outside the country. However, he was in contact with another Taiwanese national while in the Philippines who was later diagnosed with COVID-19 in Taiwan. His symptoms started manifesting on March 3.
  2. A 32-year-old Filipino man who returned from a trip to Japan within the last 14 days. The onset of his symptoms was on March 5.
  3. An 86-year-old American man who traveled to the United States and South Korea. He has preexisting hypertension. His symptoms began on March 1.
  4. A 57-year-old Filipino man who was reported to have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the Philippines. He has no history of travel.

The DOH is documenting the 57-year-old Filipino patient's recent activities to determine how he was exposed to the virus and whether there were those he could have infected.

Senators have called for a more efficient reporting system and procedures by the DOH as the country deals with the public health emergency.

Sen Panfilo Lacson suspects that health authorities could be underreporting the numbers. Minority Floor Leader Sen. Franklin Drilon, meanwhile, found the DOH's detection and reporting of new cases slow and inadequate.

RELATED: How the Department of Health processes potential COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Healthcare groups earlier told Philstar.com that local transmission would make the situation much worse because of the worsening...
Headlines
fbfb
Rumors about COVID-19 patient's colleagues infect social media
6 hours ago
"We urge everyone to stop sharing false and/or inaccurate information and to stop the spread of baseless information which...
Headlines
fbfb
Deloitte Philippines taking 'all necessary actions' over confirmed COVID-19 case
1 day ago
The firm said it has taken the necessary precautions to manage the situation and that "all necessary actions were promptly...
Headlines
fbfb
Saying POGOs have become 'beyond regulation,' Drilon wants licenses revoked
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“Ang sabi niya sakin kahapon, maganda yung report ni [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.] head, maganda daw...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Up to schools to decide whether to suspend classes
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
"It's discretionary to school authorities. Of course, they will decide on that. They are the administrators. They can suspend...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
AMLC denies inaction on $600 million cash believed laundered
2 hours ago
An Anti-Money Laundering Council official has strongly denied allegations that the body has been remiss in taking action on...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP sees quick probe on helicopter crash
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is seeing a quick probe on the helicopter crash in San Pedro City, Laguna that injured PNP...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
2020 tourist arrivals seen to drop by 1-3%
By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
International tourist arrivals are expected to drop by one to three percent this year due to the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Senate questions VFA termination before SC today
By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Senators are expected to file today a petition asking the Supreme Court to make a definitive ruling on whether or not the...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
In the defense of the environment: Women activists on the front lines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Women environmental defenders play important roles in developing solutions with a gender perspective as well as organizing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with