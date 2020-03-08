LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday announced Code Red sub-level 1 and called for the declaration of a state of public health emergency after new patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of cases in the Philippines to six.

Social media has been rife with false reports in the past months as the department warned the public against sharing false and unsubstantiated claims, even going as far as to debunk some of these claims themselves.

Although concerns on the country's ability to detect existing cases, let alone fight the spread of the virus are valid, many administration officials say that spreading unverified news can only cause unnecessary panic.

Amid the newfound noise that comes with the department's most recent announcements, here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

First patient: 38-year old Chinese woman

What's her status? The first reported case in the Philippines has since recovered from her ailment after testing negative twice, the DOH criteria for recovery. It is not clear if she returned to China after she was discharged.

The woman came from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of COVID-19, via Hong Kong on January 21 along with her male partner, who was the second confirmed case in the Philippines.

She was admitted to a government hospital in Metro Manila after experiencing mild coughing.

At the time of her admission, she was declared to be asymptomatic or not exhibiting any signs or symptoms of illness.

Second patient: 44-year-old Chinese man

What's his status? The 44-year-old partner of the first confirmed case in the Philippines has since passed away after they were confined at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, marking the world's first death linked to COVID-19 outside of China.

The man was stable in the days before his passing and even showed signs of improvement, reports said. In his final 24 hours, though, his condition suddenly and rapidly deteriorated.

According to the department, those who came into contact with the two were in the process of being contacted for briefing, while the body of the man from Wuhan has been cremated.

Before seeking medical help in Manila, the two reportedly visited Cebu and Dumaguete together.

Third patient: 60-year-old woman

What's her status? Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the patient already returned to China on January 31 after it was confirmed that she tested negative for the virus. It is unclear what her status is since then.

Airline Cebu Pacific said they had already begun reaching out to the other passengers aboard the patient's flight.

Although the woman initially tested negative for samples taken on January 24, an older sample taken the day before on January 23 was later tested, and this came out positive, per the DOH.

After the first cases of the virus were confirmed, Duque was careful to point out that all three had travel history to Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, and thus were classified as imported cases or cases where the patients were infected abroad, a claim the World Health Organization backed.

Fourth patient: 48-year-old Filipino man

What's his status? The man is "stable" and admitted at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Duque told Philstar.com in a text message on Saturday.

Both Duque and Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano have confirmed that the man was employed at Deloitte Philippines, which holds office at the Six/Neo (Net Lima) bulidng in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

He also has recent travel history to Japan, where there are 461 confirmed cases and six confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 as of this writing.

This time around, the patient was not asymptomatic: reports said he experienced fever and chills starting March 3 and tested positive for the virus two days later on March 5.

Fifth patient: 62-year-old Filipino man

According to the Health Department, the man was “known to have regularly visited a Muslim prayer hall in Barangay Greenhills, San Juan City.”

He reportedly experienced cough with phlegm on February 25 before being diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

What’s his status? The patient was also transferred to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine after first receiving care at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan.

Fellow worshippers at the prayer hall have been encouraged to also reach out to the Department of Health, although San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora has instructed health officials to oversee disinfection operations at the said place of worship.

Sixth patient: 59-year-old woman

The sixth and latest recorded patient of novel coronavirus in the country so far, the woman is the wife of the fifth COVID-19 patient.

This confirmation led authorities to call for the declaration of a public health emergency in the country and hoist the label of local transmission over the spread of the virus in the country.

"We need to understand whether this was an isolated infection that happened in the community from somebody who was mildly symptomatic or whether there is clustering of cases with his contacts," Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, World Health Organization's representative to the Philippines, said.

At the onset of COVID-19's confirmation in the country, the DOH reiterated that it already has a dedicated webpage for announcements, public advisories, FAQs, and other relevant content on the 2019 nCoV ARD. This can be accessed here.

Local transmission means that the virus is now officially spreading among Filipinos on Filipino soil.

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it," Coalition for the People's Right to Health co-convenor Josh San Pedro told Philstar.com in an earlier exchange.

Community-based transmission means any person who has been diagnosed with the disease was not in a high-risk area and they were not known to have been in contact with any other confirmed cases. These cases do not fall under the department's screening tool mentioned earlier, meaning that the virus was transmitted to them in the community and it is unclear where they contracted it.

As of this writing, some 102,000 worldwide have been afflicted with the new virus. — with reports from Agence France-Presse and Philstar.com/Ratziel San Juan

This list will be regularly updated as the situation progresses.

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 5003-5004 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.