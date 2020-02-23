Filipino in Singapore tests positive for COVID-19, now in isolation

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino in Singapore has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said Sunday evening, citing information from the Philippine embassy there.

Dulay said on his Twitter account that the patient, the first confirmed case involving a Filipino in Singapore, "is now in isolation at [Singapore]'s National Centre for Infectious Diseases."

He added the Philippine Embassy is in close contact with Singaporean health officials to keep an eye on the patient's condition.

As of February 22, the latest data on the Ministry of Health's website, Singapore had 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 55 pending test results.

The ministry also said 1,157 patients had already tested negative for the disease.

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore, in a February 21 advisory, told Filipinos there to avoid interacting with people with colds, to maintain cleanliness, and to wash their hands regularly.