A general view of houses with roofs covered with ash, spewed by Taal volcano in Tagaytay city, south of Manila on January 14, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Phivolcs: Cracks seen in areas near Taal Volcano
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fissures were observed in several areas in Batangas as Taal Volcano remained active, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday.

A fissure—according to the United States Geological Survey—is a fracture or crack in rocks along which there is a distinct separation.

In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said cracks were seen in Brgys. Sinisian, Mahabang Dahilig, Palanas, Sangalang, Poblacion, Lemery; Brgy. Pansipit in Agoncillo, Brgys. Poblacion 1, Poblacion 2, Poblacion 3, Poblacion 5 in Talisay; and Poblacion in San Nicolas.

A fissure was also observed across the road connecting the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum explained that the intrusion of magma into the Taal edifice can produce fissures.

“Kung ang bahay ay nakapatong sa fissure, ito ay masisira,” Solidum said.

(A house will be damaged if it sits on top of a fissure.)

A total of 49 volcanic earthquakes in the Taal region was also recorded between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Seven of these tremors were felt with intensities ranging from Intensity II (slightly felt) to IV (moderately strong) in Tagaytay City.

“The intense seismic activity coupled with fissuring on the caldera region likely signifies continuous magma intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” Phivolcs said.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 4, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

The restive volcano spewed lava fountains that generated 800-meter tall dark gray ash clouds. These steam-laden plumes drifted to the general southwest.

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
