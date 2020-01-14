NDRRMC: 30,400 affected by Taal unrest so far

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano's eruptions and the resulting ashfall have affected 6,891 families—around 30,423 people—the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said early Tuesday.

Of this number, 4,175 families—18,187 people—are taking shelter in 118 evacuation centers.

Phreatic eruptions can be understood as “steam-blast” eruptions as these produce only steam and not lava.

As of 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a total of 286 volcanic earthquakes were also recorded in Taal region. According to the NDRRMC, 125 of these were "felt" and ranged from magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and intensities of I-V.

According to a briefer from the United States Geological Survey, magnitude measures the strength of the quake at its source while intensity measures the shaking of by the earthquake at a specific location.

Three road sections were also declared impassable due to the eruption's effects, namely the Tanauan-Talisay-Tagaytay road in Batangas, the Tagaytay-Taal Lake Road and the Tagaytay-Talisay road both in Cavite.

No significant changes were reported in air travel and class and work suspensions.

These numbers will be updated as the situation develops.