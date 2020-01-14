SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A resident bathes his cow covered in ash in Taal Lake after they rescued them from a farm at Barangay Bignay, Batangas on Monday.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo
Taal eruption killed animals, plants on volcano island, NDRRMC says
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Animals and plants on Taal island were killed after the volcano roared to life Sunday, belching ash and spewing lava fountains, a disaster official said Tuesday.

Mark Timbal, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson, said the agency has received reports that animals on the volcano island were already dead because of volcanic fumes.

"The animals are too big or too heavy for the boats so the human beings were the first ones to be evacuated and the animals are the ones next in line. But when the rescuers are supposed to return, the escalation of the volcanic activity prevented them from doing so," Timbal told ABS-CBN News Channel.

He added: “We were informed during the aerial inspection that both flora and fauna on the volcanic island are already dead. So there would be no reason for rescuers to return.”

The exact number of animals impacted by the eruption of Taal volcano is not yet known.  

Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said rescue teams have obtained a telescope to look for survivors and will attempt to gain access to the volcano to rescue horses and other animals trapped there.

“Authorities believe that all the animals who were in the area immediately surrounding the volcano likely died in the disaster. It’s an especially painful possibility for PETA Asia staffers, who had been working for years to improve conditions for the horses forced to carry tourists up the volcano. They knew each one by name,” PETA said.

The Taal Lake is also home to tawilis (Sardinella tawilis)—the only freshwater sardine in the world. Tawilis, an endemic species, has been listed as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A rare sea snake can be also found in the area.

Animals left behind

PETA said it has also deployed rescuers in the evacuation areas giving food, water and veterinary care to dogs and cats abandoned or taken to centers.

“They will continue caring for these animals until they can be reunited with their owners or placed in safe shelters,” it said.

The organization also called for items needed for relief operations for animals affected by the eruption.

The provincial government of Batangas declared a state of calamity in the province Monday.

A total of 6,981 families or 30,423 individuals residing in Batangas and Cavite have been affected by Taal’s unrest as of Tuesday morning. Of the figure, 4,175 families are seeking evacuation.

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL PEOPLE FOR THE ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Best- to worst-case scenarios: Taal eruption may last from days to months
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 20 hours ago
If worse comes to worst, the eruption of Taal Volcano may last for months or even years, according to the Philippine Institute...
Headlines
fbfb
'Signs of the times'? Simultaneous volcanic activity is normal, scientists say
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
Social media users have interpreted the eruption count as a “sign of the times,” a precursor of a doomsday event...
Headlines
fbfb
Why there are dazzling lightning displays during eruptions and other volcano facts
15 hours ago
Taal Volcano's bursts of lightning and monster clouds of ash have drawn crowds of gaping observers.
Headlines
fbfb
As Taal's ashfall pours, DENR warns air quality in parts of Metro Manila ‘unhealthy’
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 17 hours ago
Air quality in some Metro Manila areas remains at levels that may pose health risks as ash from erupting Taal Volcano po...
Headlines
fbfb
Volcanic tsunami feared in Taal
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
As Taal Volcano began spewing lava yesterday, state volcanologists warned of “hazardous eruption” within days...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippines, China discuss possible joint maritime drill
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The Philippine and Chinese coast guards will be discussing the possibility of conducting joint exercises on maritime sec...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
State of calamity declared in Batangas
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The province of Batangas was placed under a state of calamity yesterday, a day after Taal Volcano exploded, sending ash and...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Stores run out of N95 masks; profiteers warned
By Rey Galupo | 12 hours ago
To protect themselves from respiratory diseases that may result from the ashfall spewed by Taal Volcano, Filipinos have been...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
NAIA partially opens
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport resumed partial operations yesterday morning after being closed due to the eruption...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Duterte vows to sign EO on medicine price caps
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed to sign a proposed executive order that would lower the prices of more than 100 life-saving medicines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with