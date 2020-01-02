Murder convict Zaldy Ampatuan seeks transfer to NBP infirmary

MANILA, Philippines — Murder convict Datu Zaldy Ampatuan, former regional governor, has asked the Quezon City court to be transferred to the New Bilibid Prison infirmary from his cell.

Zaldy is one of the principal suspects in the 2008 Maguindanao massacre. On Dec. 19, 2019, Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes found him and 27 others guilty of killing 58 people, 32 of whom are media workers.

Zaldy’s lawyers filed an Urgent Motion to Transfer on December 23. The motion was made public only on Thursday.

In their pleading, the former regional governor’s lawyers noted that prior to the court conviction, Zaldy was confined for 58 days at the Makati Medical Center, a week of which was spent in the Intensive Care Unit.

He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke in October. Zaldy was said to have suffered a stroke three times in a span of two months, and was said to have hypertension, diabetes mellitus and chronic atrial fibrillation.

He was brought back to his detention cell at Camp Bagong Diwa on Dec. 18, 2019, a day before the promulgation.

“As such, Zaldy was recommended to undergo aggressive therapy and rehabilitation and to continue his medications,” his motion read. His lawyers said the former regional governor needs to take 14 daily medications, including 14 units of insulin at bed time.

“In view of the rigorous updated medications and follow-up consultations indicated in his Home Instruction Form that Zaldy is required to undergo, he is constrained to respectfully request this Honorable Court that he be allowed to be transferred to the infirmary of the NBP, in order to receive the therapy, rehabilitation and medication prescribed by his doctors, and so as not to unduly put his health in jeopardy,” the motion further read,

The lawyers said that if Zaldy’s appeal is granted, he “shall strictly comply with all the logistic, security, and other administrative measures that this Honorable Court might impose for the purpose of facilitating and supervising his transfer and stay in the NBP infirmary.”

Appeals filed

Other Ampatuans found guilty in the Maguindanao massacre have meanwhile appealed the court’s verdict.

Court document showed Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. alias “Unsay” filed a Notice of Appeal before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221.

“Wherefore it is respectfully prayed of this Honorable Court that this Notice of Appeal be Granted and that accordingly, the entire records be elevated to the Honorable Court of Appeals for review and further proceedings,” the notice read.

Anwar Ampatuan Sr. and sons Anwar Jr. and Anwar Sajid, filed their respective motions for reconsideration before the QC court.

Anwar and his sons pointed out that Reyes relied heavily on the testimony of suspect-turned-state witness Sukarno Badal, whose credibility they questioned before the court.