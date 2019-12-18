SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES

A guard patrols the perimeter fence of the maximum security jail at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig in this file photo.

Walter Bollozos, file

Zaldy Ampatuan back in jail a day before verdict on massacre case
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2019 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan, one of the primary suspects in the Maguindanao massacre, has been brought back to detention in Taguig City, a day before the decade-long trial ends.

A report from state-run PTV4 said that Ampatuan was brought back to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City at 2:16 in the afternoon.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes ordered Ampatuan returned to jail earlier this week as she denied the accused’s request to remain at the Makati Medical Center.

Ampatuan had been confined in the Makati hospital since October after suffering a stroke. He has been receiving physical and occupational therapy at the hospital.

Prosecutors wanted Ampatuan be brought back in jail before promulgation of the case, saying that his confinement at the hospital “may provide him all the opportunity for convenient escape.”

“The prosecution panel, therefore, is of the view that accused Zaldy Ampatuan would do any last ditch move towards his liberty, be it resorting to his act of taking flight,” they said in a Manifestation filed before the court.

Reyes, in her ruling, said that Ampatuan can undergo rehabilitation while in detention.

“The court finds that there is no longer any need for accused-movant to remain in hospital as the procedure during rehabilitation session can be done to him as an out-patient,” Reyes said.

Verdict on December 19

Reyes will issue her ruling on the decade-old case on Thursday morning, more than 10 years since the brutal killings dubbed as the single deadliest attack against journalists in the world.

A decade ago, 58 people, including 32 media workers, were killed in broad daylight and dumped into roadside pits during an attack.

They were on their way to the Commission on Elections office in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao to witness the filing of the certificate of candidacy of then-gubernatorial candidate Esmael Mangudadatu.

Mangudadatu, then vice mayor of Buluan town, lost his wife, sisters and other relatives in the massacre.

Zaldy Ampatuan and Datu Andal "Unsay" Ampatuan Jr. are the primary accused in the case. Datu Sajid Islam Amaptuan was allowed to post bail in 2015 and was elected mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha town in May. 

RELATED: Sandiganbayan affirms Sajid Islam Ampatuan’s graft conviction

Ampatuan patriach Andal Sr. died in July 2015. 

The Human Rights Watch urged Philippine authorities to arrest 80 suspects who remain at large, including 15 of the Ampatuan clan, stressing that the families of the massacre will be at risk.  — Kristine Joy Patag with report from Agence France-Presse

AMPATUAN MASSACRE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE ZALDY AMPATUAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China objects to Malaysia's UN submission on South China Sea claim
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
China urged the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf not to consider Malaysia's submission over...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte to AFP: Crush terrorists, NPA
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Days after his latest peace overture with communist rebels, President Duterte has ordered the military to crush all terror...
Headlines
fb tw
Senate set to probe PCGG legal setbacks
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The Senate is set to conduct an investigation into the failure of the Presidential Commission on Good Government to win its...
Headlines
fb tw
Zaldy Ampatuan back in jail on eve of promulgation
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Two days before the promulgation of judgment on the Maguindanao massacre case, the Quezon City judge handling the decade-long...
Headlines
fb tw
HRW urges authorities to arrest Ampatuan massacre suspects still at large
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Of the original 197 suspects, 80 have evaded arrest including 14 members of the powerful Ampatuan clan.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
16 hours ago
Gender equality: Philippines out of Top 10
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
With fewer women in key government positions, the Philippines has dropped out of the top 10 most gender-equal countries for...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Quake death toll reaches 7
By Jaime Laude | 16 hours ago
The death toll from a powerful quake that hit Mindanao last weekend has hit seven, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Senate urged: Keep an open mind on Cha-cha
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The chairman of the House of Representatives committee on constitutional amendments is appealing to senators to have an open...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Robredo spokesman hits back at Panelo
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The spokesman for Vice President Leni Robredo rebuked presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo yesterday for “insulting”...
Headlines
fb tw
19 hours ago
Palace on Maguindanao massacre verdict: Justice should always prevail
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
"The court will decide on the basis of evidence so we hope that justice will be given to the parties, especially for the prosecution,"...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with