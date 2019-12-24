Ursula enters PAR, to hit Eastern Visayas today

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ursula (international name Phanfone) is expected to hit the landmass of Eastern Visayas today, bringing heavy rains and damaging winds in many parts of the country until Christmas Day, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 was hoisted over Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Signal No. 1 was raised over Quezon, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Albay, Marinduque, Romblon, Sorsogon, Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands; rest of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, northern Cebu, central Cebu, northeastern Bohol, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, northern Negros Occidental, northern Negros Oriental; and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, including Siargao Island.

Between this afternoon and tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect the Bicol region, Quezon, Marinduque and the rest of the Visayas and Surigao del Norte.

Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz and the northern portion of Palawan, including Cuyo and Calamian islands, will experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, while Calabarzon region will experience moderate to heavy rains between tomorrow morning and late evening.

Northeastern Mindanao and the rest of Eastern Visayas will experience strong winds this morning.

Ursula, the 21st cyclone to enter the country this year, will lash Eastern Samar beginning this afternoon with winds that could damage light to moderate structures.

The southern portion of Bicol and some portions of Central Visayas will also experience strong winds this afternoon as well as some portions of Western Visayas this evening.

“Ursula is forecast to gradually intensify to at most severe tropical storm category prior to landfall over Eastern Visayas this afternoon or evening,” PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.

Aurelio added that Ursula is “relatively weaker” than Typhoon Tisoy, which slammed the country earlier this month.

PAGASA also warned against rough to very rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Bicol and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga beginning last night or this morning.

“As such, sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft,” the state weather bureau said.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the center of Ursula was spotted at 670 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It was forecast to move west northwest at 30 kph.

Coast Guard alert

With Ursula heading toward the country, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) alerted its districts in Eastern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas in preparation for the onslaught of the storm.

“We alerted all the districts concerned like Eastern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas because these are the areas that would be hit by the storm,” PCG spokesman Captain Armand Balilo said.

Even if they are on alert in these areas, the PCG would not be assigning additional personnel to Eastern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas, and would rely on the capabilities of present assets in these areas. – With Evelyn Macairan