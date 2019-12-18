NDRRMC: Davao del Sur quake death toll rises to nine

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolted southern Mindanao last Sunday has reached nine, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In its situational report released Wednesday morning, the NDRRMC recorded nine deaths from Davao Region and Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City).

NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said that eight of the nine fatalities are from Davao Region. Three were from the town of Padada, Davao del Sur where a grocery store collapsed.

In Soccsksargen, one died, Timbal said.

The NDRRMC added that 111 people were reported injured. Timbal said 99 of those hurt are from Davao Region and 12 are from Soccsksargen.

One person from Sarangani province remains missing, according to the latest NDRRMC report.

Timbal said the NDRRMC is waiting for updates on the reported death of an 81-year-old woman due to a heart attack during the earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

128 schools partially damaged

The quake also damaged 41 public structures from the two regions, nine of which are totally damaged while the remaining 32 were partially damaged.

The tremor also partially damaged 128 schools and 19 health facilities.

Since the magnitude 6.9-quake afternoon of December 15, there has been a total of 700 aftershocks recorded, of which 295 were plotted and 70 were felt, the NDRRMC report also stated. — Kristine Joy Patag