SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rescuers search for survivors of a collapsed building after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Padada town, Davao del Sur province in the southern island of Mindanao, Philippines on Dec. 16, 2019. A powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on December 15, killing a child and damaging buildings in an area still recovering from a string of deadly quakes in October.
AFP/Ferdinand Cabrera
NDRRMC: Davao del Sur quake death toll rises to nine
(Philstar.com) - December 18, 2019 - 9:36am

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolted southern Mindanao last Sunday has reached nine, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In its situational report released Wednesday morning, the NDRRMC recorded nine deaths from Davao Region and Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City).

NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said that eight of the nine fatalities are from Davao Region. Three were from the town of Padada, Davao del Sur where a grocery store collapsed.

In Soccsksargen, one died, Timbal said.

The NDRRMC added that 111 people were reported injured. Timbal said 99 of those hurt are from Davao Region and 12 are from Soccsksargen.

One person from Sarangani province remains missing, according to the latest NDRRMC report.

Timbal said the NDRRMC is waiting for updates on the reported death of an 81-year-old woman due to a heart attack during the earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

128 schools partially damaged

The quake also damaged 41 public structures from the two regions, nine of which are totally damaged while the remaining 32 were partially damaged.

The tremor also partially damaged 128 schools and 19 health facilities.

Since the magnitude 6.9-quake afternoon of December 15, there has been a total of 700 aftershocks recorded, of which 295 were plotted and 70 were felt, the NDRRMC report also stated. — Kristine Joy Patag 

DAVAO DEL SUR EARTHQUAKE NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL PADADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China objects to Malaysia's UN submission on South China Sea claim
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 18 hours ago
China urged the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf not to consider Malaysia's submission over...
Headlines
fb tw
Lawyer of Maguindanao massacre victims says she was offered P300M to drop case
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
"[It was] 'leave the case and it's yours.'"
Headlines
fb tw
Gender equality: Philippines out of Top 10
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
With fewer women in key government positions, the Philippines has dropped out of the top 10 most gender-equal countries for...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo spokesman hits back at Panelo
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The spokesman for Vice President Leni Robredo rebuked presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo yesterday for “insulting”...
Headlines
fb tw
Court orders Zaldy Ampatuan returned to jail as massacre case verdict nears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 granted the prosecution's motion to order Ampatuan...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
49 minutes ago
HRW urges authorities to arrest Ampatuan massacre suspects still at large
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 49 minutes ago
Of the original 197 suspects, 80 have evaded arrest including 14 members of the powerful Ampatuan clan.
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Duterte to AFP: Crush terrorists, NPA
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Days after his latest peace overture with communist rebels, President Duterte has ordered the military to crush all terror...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Zaldy Ampatuan back in jail on eve of promulgation
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Two days before the promulgation of judgment on the Maguindanao massacre case, the Quezon City judge handling the decade-long...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Senate set to probe PCGG legal setbacks
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Senate is set to conduct an investigation into the failure of the Presidential Commission on Good Government to win its...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Quake death toll reaches 7
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
The death toll from a powerful quake that hit Mindanao last weekend has hit seven, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with