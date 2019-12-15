SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Earthquake shocks southern Mindanao
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2019 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:57PM) — A magnitude 6.9 earthquake shocked Polomolok, South Cotabato at 2:11pm on Sunday, December 15, as confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). 

USGS placed the epicenter at 6.700°N 125.300°E, east of Ignit, Philippines, with a focal depth at 53 km.

However, according to a separate bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of focus of 30km while its epicenter was at 06.64°N, 125.30°E - 006 km N 86° W of Padada, Davao Del Sur. 

PHIVOLCS also said it was still expecting further damage and aftershocks. 

The quake was felt as far as Davao City, according to reports from The STAR. 

This is a developing story. 

EARTHQUAKE
