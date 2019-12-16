SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Rescuers search for survivors of a collapsed building after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Padada town, Davao del Sur province in the southern island of Mindanao, Philippines on December 16, 2019. A powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on December 15, killing a child and damaging buildings in an area still recovering from a string of deadly quakes in October.
AFP/Ferdinand Cabrera
National government on top of Davao del Sur quake situation
(Philstar.com) - December 16, 2019 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — The national government, along with local disaster risk reduction management offices, are on top of the situation following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in southern Mindanao.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said all frontline disaster response and humanitarian units of the national government have been deployed to assist all the victims.

"President Duterte is closely monitoring the progress of ongoing operations to thoroughly evaluate the damage of the quake and all ground units are ordered to work round-the-clock to make sure that everyone is safe and are ready for possible aftershocks," Nograles said in a statement Monday.

The Cabinet official said the government would be providing all the assistance needed by the family of the lone casualty in the earthquake.

The government will also be providing medical assistance to the 37 people injured following the quake.

"Security forces have been deployed to ensure that all those who are in evacuation centers are safe and the properties that they have left behind are adequately protected," Nograles said.

Meanwhile, local disaster reduction and response units have created community-based frontline emergency responders following the incident.

According to Nograles, each sitio or barangay in the country should have well-trained emergency responders in times of emergencies.

All communities should be trained on how to respond to all types of disasters and emergencies, he said.

"Real or imagined, we should prepare for the worst that may happen in the future. It is always better to be safe than sorry," Nograles said.

Malacañang earlier assured the public that President Rodrigo Duterte is safe following the powerful quake that struck his home province.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the president and his daughter Kitty were at home when the earthquake struck.

"He (Duterte) is ok. He and his daughter Kitty were in their house when the quake struck. First Lady Honeylet was on her way home [when the] ground trembled," Panelo said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

DAVAO DEL SUR EARTHQUAKE KARLO NOGRALES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 16, 2019 - 8:16am

A magnitude 6.9 rocks parts of the Davao and Soccsksargen regions on Sunday afternoon. The US Geographical Survey initially placed the epicenter of the quake near Polomolok, South Cotabato but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology puts the epicenter near Padada, Davao del Sur.

Parts of Mindanao were rocked by powerful earthquakes in October and November.

December 16, 2019 - 8:16am

The death toll in the destructive 6.9 magnitude quake that hit Mindanao Sunday now rises to at least seven after a rescue official says six bodies are found in the collapsed supermarket in Padada town.

"As of today, we have already recovered one dead person sa grocery store (Southern Trade) and we have seen another five more [dead bodies]. So the search and retrieval operations [continues]. And it's very sad to say there's a very slim chance of survivors in the building," Christopher Tan of the Davao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office says in an interview with CNN Philippines.

December 16, 2019 - 8:00am

Six people were injured in Malungon, Sarangani while two churches were reportedly damaged following the magnitude 6.9 quake that jolted Mindanao on Sunday, the town's Mayor Maria Theresa Constantino says.

"As of the buildings like mga households mayroon kaming nalagay sa aming report na mga lima po... Merong dalawang simbahan na nag-collapse din or partially damaged. We have to verify it," Constantino says in an interview with CNN Philippines.

December 15, 2019 - 6:05pm

Classes on Monday, December 16, have been suspended at all levels in Davao del Sur.

Koronadal City in South Cotabato has announced a similar suspension of classes.
 

December 15, 2019 - 5:16pm

The Philippine Information Agency in the Davao Region confirms the death of a six-year-old girl in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

The girl, identified as Cherbelchen Imgador, "was not able to get out of their house which collapsed when the quake struck," PIA says, citing a report from the Davao del Sur Public Information Office.

December 15, 2019 - 4:18pm

Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, who is acting mayor, declares classes in public and private schools in the city suspended on Monday, December 16, to allow safety inspections of buildings.

Resumption of classes on Tuesday, December 17, will be on a case to case basis.

Philstar
Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines
