National government on top of Davao del Sur quake situation

MANILA, Philippines — The national government, along with local disaster risk reduction management offices, are on top of the situation following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in southern Mindanao.
Meanwhile, local disaster reduction and response units have created community-based frontline emergency responders following the incident.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the president and his daughter Kitty were at home when the earthquake struck.
A magnitude 6.9 rocks parts of the Davao and Soccsksargen regions on Sunday afternoon. The US Geographical Survey initially placed the epicenter of the quake near Polomolok, South Cotabato but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology puts the epicenter near Padada, Davao del Sur.
Parts of Mindanao were rocked by powerful earthquakes in October and November.
The death toll in the destructive 6.9 magnitude quake that hit Mindanao Sunday now rises to at least seven after a rescue official says six bodies are found in the collapsed supermarket in Padada town.
"As of today, we have already recovered one dead person sa grocery store (Southern Trade) and we have seen another five more [dead bodies]. So the search and retrieval operations [continues]. And it's very sad to say there's a very slim chance of survivors in the building," Christopher Tan of the Davao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office says in an interview with CNN Philippines.
Six people were injured in Malungon, Sarangani while two churches were reportedly damaged following the magnitude 6.9 quake that jolted Mindanao on Sunday, the town's Mayor Maria Theresa Constantino says.
"As of the buildings like mga households mayroon kaming nalagay sa aming report na mga lima po... Merong dalawang simbahan na nag-collapse din or partially damaged. We have to verify it," Constantino says in an interview with CNN Philippines.
Classes on Monday, December 16, have been suspended at all levels in Davao del Sur.
Koronadal City in South Cotabato has announced a similar suspension of classes.
The Philippine Information Agency in the Davao Region confirms the death of a six-year-old girl in Matanao, Davao del Sur.
The girl, identified as Cherbelchen Imgador, "was not able to get out of their house which collapsed when the quake struck," PIA says, citing a report from the Davao del Sur Public Information Office.
Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, who is acting mayor, declares classes in public and private schools in the city suspended on Monday, December 16, to allow safety inspections of buildings.
Resumption of classes on Tuesday, December 17, will be on a case to case basis.
