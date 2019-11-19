Coast Guard sends off patrol vessels to West Philippine Sea, Sulu Sea

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sent off crew members of two multi-role response vessels that will patrol the country's territorial waters.

A send-off ceremony was held in Palawan Tuesday for BRP Cabra (4409) and BRP Sindangan (4407), which will be deployed to the West Philippine Sea and Sulu Sea.

The patrol vessels will conduct maritime patrol and surveillance in the aforementioned areas to ensure safety and security, the PCG said in a statement.

The two ships will also be used to curb illegal drugs, as well as to counter terrorism and human trafficking in the Philippines.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier directed the PCG to take charge of maritime activities in the West Philippine Sea.

The directive came after a Chinese warship allegedly harassed a Filipino-crewed commercial ship.

According to PCG spokesperson Capt. Armand Balilo , Tugade ordered them to intensify patrol in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.