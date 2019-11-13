EXPLAINERS
The Philippine Coast Guard is conducting search and rescue operations for the 13 fishing men who are missing after their boat sank in Recto or Reed Bank.
Wikimedia Commons/Notthebestusername
13 fishermen missing after boat sinks in Recto Bank
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thirteen fishermen from Bataan remain missing after their fishing boat sank in Recto or Reed Bank in the West Philippine Sea last week.

Fishing vessel FFB Joseph rescued one crew member of FFB Three Sister, which sunk after encountering strong winds and big waves brought about by Tropical Cyclone Quiel on November 7.

The crew member, identified as Angelito Espetito Jr., was rescued after being seen floating using a container near Scarborough or Panatag Shoal, the PCG said.

Espetito said he was separated from his fellow fishermen due to the winds and waves and he was not able to regroup with the 14 others.

The fishermen were on their way to their home port at Brgy. Sisiman, Mariveles, Bataan when they encountered the typhoon.

The incident was only reported to the coast guard last November 11, according to PCG spokesperson Capt. Armand Balilo.

The PCG has deployed BRP Tubbataha, BRP Capones and BRP Boracay to conduct search and rescue operations in the area of Panatag Shoal.

Balilo said they will also coordinate with the Chinese Coast Guard as there had been an incident before where the latter rescued passing vessels.

