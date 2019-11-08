‘Quiel’ begins to move away from Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Quiel (Nakri) finally began to inch away from the Philippines Friday morning after hardly moving over the West Philippine Sea for several days.

“Quiel” was last spotted 430 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The severe tropical storm has peak winds of 100 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph. Weather forecasters said it could intensify into a typhoon within 24 hours.

Moving southwest at 10 kph, “Quiel” is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between tonight and Saturday morning.

Landfall remains unlikely. There is also no area under tropical cyclone warning signal.

But “Quiel” will continue to stir moderate with occasional heavy rains over Cagayan Valley including Babuyan Islands, Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Mindoro provinces, Palawan and Western Visayas.

Sea travel remains risky over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon due to rough sea conditions.

Forecast positions