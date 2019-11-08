EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Quiel” was last spotted 430 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
RAMBB
‘Quiel’ begins to move away from Philippines
(Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Quiel (Nakri) finally began to inch away from the Philippines Friday morning after hardly moving over the West Philippine Sea for several days.

“Quiel” was last spotted 430 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The severe tropical storm has peak winds of 100 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph. Weather forecasters said it could intensify into a typhoon within 24 hours.

Moving southwest at 10 kph, “Quiel” is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between tonight and Saturday morning.

Landfall remains unlikely. There is also no area under tropical cyclone warning signal.

But “Quiel” will continue to stir moderate with occasional heavy rains over Cagayan Valley including Babuyan Islands, Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Mindoro provinces, Palawan and Western Visayas.

Sea travel remains risky over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon due to rough sea conditions.

Forecast positions

  • Saturday morning: 635 km west of Coron, Palawan or 160 km north northeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside PAR)
  • Sunday morning: 365 km west northwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside PAR)
  • Monday morning: 685 west northwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside PAR)

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What role does the ICAD play in the 'war on drugs'?
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
The DDB, created by the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, is in charge of planning and formulating policies and programs...
Headlines
Duterte hopes Leni will see drug war ‘realities’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
With Vice President Leni Robredo at the helm of the government’s anti-drug campaign, she is in a better position to...
Headlines
Dawn quake rocks Luzon, Metro Manila
By Danny B. Dangcalan | 15 hours ago
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattled parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, before dawn yesterday, state seismologists sa...
Headlines
In 30 years, rising seas will threaten Philippine cities, towns home to 6.8 million
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
By the end of the century, land currently occupied by 8.6 million Filipinos could be lower than the height of average annual...
Headlines
Leni pushes for zero killings in drug war
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The war on drugs will be fought with the same zeal, but there will be zero killings, Vice President Leni Robredo declared...
Headlines
Latest
49 minutes ago
Robredo: Look at drug issue as medical, sociological problem
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 49 minutes ago
The Philippine government should not just look at the drug menace solely as a problem of crime, Vice President Leni Robredo...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits off Eastern Visayas coast
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
An earthquake was reported at around 1 p.m. on Friday off the waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar province, ravaged by Super Typhoon...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Chief Justice Peralta defends hero burial for Marcos, asserts objectivity  
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"I’ve always been objective in the performance of my work. There is no law or even a resolution prohibiting the burial...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Locsin deletes tweet cursing at another reporter
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. is once again the subject of online criticism for cursing another journalis...
Headlines
2 hours ago
VACC asks Ombudsman to reopen Mamasapano case vs Aquino, others
2 hours ago
The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, or VACC, wants the Office of the Ombudsman to reopen the case against former...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with