EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
David Navarro
Relatives (R) of slain Clarin town mayor David Navarro mourn next to his body after he and his police escort were ambushed in Cebu on Oct. 25, 2019. A Philippine mayor tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as a "narco-politician" was shot dead in an ambush on October 25, police said, the latest official on the leader's blacklist later targeted by unknown gunmen.
AFP/Alan Tangcawan
Palace condemns ambush on Misamis Occidental mayor killed in police custody
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2019 - 3:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday condemned the killing of Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navarro, saying the rule of law should prevail even if the slain local executive was suspected of involvement in illegal drugs.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Duterte administration expects the police to do its work and prosecute the people behind the killing of Navarro, one of the 44 officials linked by President Rodrigo Duterte to drug trafficking last March.

Although Duterte had alleged that Navarro had drug links, Navarro was actually in police custody for an unrelated case of assault.

"People should not be ambushed or killed, whether they are suspected of being involved in drugs or they are wanted criminals. We have to let the legal process take it's course. So we condemn that. You should not be killed like a dog, a chicken or a wild boar. We're against it," Panelo said in a radio interview.

The mayor, who was visiting the city on official business, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a masseur. The incident happened about two weeks after Navarro met with Duterte to respond to allegations that he was into illegal drugs trade.

Gunmen stopped a police van that was taking Navarro to the prosecutor's office in Cebu City and shot him dead, authorities said.

Panelo said it was possible that the police officers guarding the mayor had committed security lapses.

"We are wondering why they were not able to react. Perhaps they were shocked. They did not expect it," the presidential spokesman said.  

According to a report on The Freeman, Clarin told investigators that he received death threats while he was in Misamis.

Panelo is not discounting the possibility that the ambush may be related to the illegal narcotics trade.

"We do not know whether those who ambushed him were his companions who got angry with him or whether they had a botched deal in their connections. We really do not know," he said.

"Nevertheless, whether it was connected to drugs, we won't allow such killings. That's not the law we follow. We will have to let the police do their work and then prosecute those behind the killing."

Asked to react to reports that at least 12 mayors and seven vice mayors have been killed since Duterte became president in 2016, Panelo said: "That means if they are mayors and they are involved in drugs, they are killing each other."

Among those killed was Rolando Espinosa, then mayor of Albuera, Leyte, who was killed in a government jail while, police said, they were serving a search warrant.

CEBU CITY CLARIN DAVID NAVARRO MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No kill order vs narco mayors as cops probe ambush
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
There is no shoot-to-kill order against any of the narcolist mayors, a ranking police official said yesterday as authorities...
Headlines
Government lost P234 billion to BOC corruption in 2 years
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
A House leader yesterday pushed for a legislative inquiry on the illegal practices at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) that he...
Headlines
Mandatory swimming lessons, drowning prevention plans pushed
5 hours ago
Siao said UNICEF found that drowning the second leading cause of death among Filipino children 14 years old and bel...
Headlines
DOH: No salary raise for nurses in 2020
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Government nurses still do not have reason to celebrate despite a recent ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) mandating a P30,531...
Headlines
Meat products from China seized
By Eva Visperas | 16 hours ago
Two container vans loaded with meat and processed meat products from China have been intercepted at the Port of Manila, the...
Headlines
Latest
16 hours ago
CBCP exec among Pinoys hurt in Egypt bus crash
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
Thirteen Filipino pilgrims to the Holy Land – including a ranking official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference...
Headlines
16 hours ago
DOLE expands program promoting government service careers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
To encourage more Filipinos to pursue a career in government service, the Department of Labor and Employment has expanded...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Oil prices to go down this week
By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
Minimal price rollbacks are set this week as international prices continue to drop.
Headlines
16 hours ago
Lawmaker seeks regulation of e-cigarettes regulation of e-cigarettes
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon proposed a measure regulating electronic cigarettes and vaping products in the Philippine market,...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Group asks DepEd, DOH to implement RPRH law
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development has asked the Department of Education and the Department...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with