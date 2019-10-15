EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vietnamese theaters have pulled out DreamWorks animated film "Abominable" after viewers noticed scenes featuring China's invalidated nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea.
YouTube screengrab/DreamWorksTV
Palace: Up to MTRCB to ban 'Abominable' over China's map
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2019 - 4:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board has the discretion on whether or not to ban animated film "Abominable" for showing a map of China that includes the West Philippine Sea, Malacañang said Tuesday.

,A joint production of Dreamworks and Chinese-owned Pearl Studio, the animated film drew flak due to a scene displaying China’s “nine-dash line.” Vietnam, whiich has a competing claim in the South China Sea ordered the film pulled from theaters on Mondays, after its release in the country. 

“Depende siguro yan sa MTRCB kung ano ang assessment nila,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said. MTRCB is under the Office of the President.

(That will probably depend on MTRCB, whatever their assessment may be.)

Asked if the depiction of the line in the movie was “abominable,” Panelo said, “I will leave that to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs. I’ll defer to him.”

The nine-dash line—also sometimes called the 10-dash line or 11-dash line—refers to the undefined, unilaterally-imposed demarcation line that China uses to justify its claim over a large part of the South China Sea. The line has included Taiwan since 2013.

At the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, the Philippines contended that the nine-dash line exceeds the limits of maritime entitlements stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The court in its 2016 arbitral ruling said the nine-dash line has no basis in international law.

Beijing refused to acknowledge the Hague ruling—it did not participate in the arbitration case—despite President Rodrigo Duterte's position that the ruling was “final, binding and not subject to appeal.”

"President Xi reiterated his government’s position of not recognizing the arbitral ruling as well as not budging from its position," Panelo said on August 30 while Duterte was in China for an official visit.

The animated film opened in Philippine theaters on October 2.

NINE DASH LINE SOUTH CHINA SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"If upon examination of such ballots and proof, and after making reasonable allowances into account, the protestant or...
Headlines
Leni to SC: Don’t change rules in VP protest
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday asked the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal,...
Headlines
OIC Gamboa vows policy change at PNP
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Newly designated Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa vowed yesterday that there will be no...
Headlines
Vietnam pulls movie depicting China's nine-dash line map
1 day ago
Vietnam has pulled out animated DreamWorks film "Abominable" for depicting China's expansive claims in the South China S...
Headlines
Citing due process, court sends back securities case vs Rappler board
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
The court held that there was “undue haste” in the filing of criminal charges in the court and the accused’s...
Headlines
Latest
12 minutes ago
3 shortlisted for chief justice post
12 minutes ago
Three associate justices have made it to the shortlist for the next chief justice of the Philippines.
Headlines
1 hour ago
On Rural Women’s Day, peasant groups call on military to pull out of communities
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Soriano also cited attacks that she said women in the provinces endure, such as sexual harassment and being forced to...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Calls mount for more opportunities for rural women
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a statement Tuesday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said women in rural communities offer invaluable contributions...
Headlines
2 hours ago
DOLE cautions Filipinos in Hong Kong to avoid protest sites
2 hours ago
As anti-government protests paralyze public transit and businesses in Hong Kong, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)...
Headlines
5 hours ago
3 other 'maltreated' PMA cadets recovering 'very well'
5 hours ago
The three other cadets from the Philippine Military Academy who have been possibly "maltreated" are now recovering.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with