Vietnam pulls movie depicting China's nine-dash line map

MANILA, Philippines — Vietnam has pulled out animated DreamWorks film "Abominable" for depicting China's expansive claims in the South China Sea.
A United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea-backed tribunal in had already invalidated the "cow's tongue line" or the U-shaped line on the map in its July 2016 ruling.
China's so-called nine-dash line also covers areas in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam had issued an order requiring all Vietnamese cinemas to stop showing the film, Reuters reported.
DreamWorks Animation and Shanghai-based Pearl Studio produced the film about a Chinese girl "Yi" who discovers a yeti living on her roof. The animated feature was first shown in Vietnam on October 4.
In July, Vietnam accused China of trespassing and demanded the withdrawal of a Chinese survey ship in the South China Sea.
