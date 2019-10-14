EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vietnamese theaters have pulled out DreamWorks animated film "Abominable" after viewers noticed scenes featuring China's invalidated nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea.
YouTube screengrab/DreamWorksTV
Vietnam pulls movie depicting China's nine-dash line map
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vietnam has pulled out animated DreamWorks film "Abominable" for depicting China's expansive claims in the South China Sea.

According to a report from Vietnam Insider, the film was canceled in Vietnam theaters last Sunday after viewers noticed scenes featuring a map of Beijing's nine-dash line in the disputed waterway.

A United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea-backed tribunal in had already invalidated the "cow's tongue line" or the U-shaped line on the map in its July 2016 ruling.

China's so-called nine-dash line also covers areas in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam had issued an order requiring all Vietnamese cinemas to stop showing the film, Reuters reported.

Film importer CGV confirmed that the film is no longer selling tickets. All trailers, information and showtimes have also been removed from the website of CGV and some other publishers, according to Vietnam Insider.

DreamWorks Animation and Shanghai-based Pearl Studio produced the film about a Chinese girl "Yi" who discovers a yeti living on her roof. The animated feature was first shown in Vietnam on October 4.

In July, Vietnam accused China of trespassing and demanded the withdrawal of a Chinese survey ship in the South China Sea.

Around the same, Chinese survey ships have also been located operating in Philippine waters in the South China Sea, prompting the government to ban all foreign marine survey ships and fire off a diplomatic protest. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

ABOMINABLE DREAMWORKS ANIMATION SOUTH CHINA SEA VIETNAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Albayalde steps down as PNP chief amid 'ninja cops' issue
8 hours ago
General Oscar Albayalde stepped down as PNP chief as he battles allegations of coddling cops involved in drug recycling.
Headlines
Urban planner blames politics for inaction on 'catastrophic' traffic predicted 43 years ago
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"... it's short term and opportunistic not long term and visionary."
Headlines
Chief Justice Bersamin: 'No regrets' in SC stint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Chief Justice Bersamin has been with the SC for over a decade and has spent his last year at the high court as chief mag...
Headlines
Speakership term sharing may be scuttled — House leaders
By Jess Diaz | 1 day ago
The term-sharing arrangement between Reps. Alan Peter Cayetano of Taguig-Pateros and Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque for...
Headlines
‘POGO workers going TNT’
By Jess Diaz | 18 hours ago
A party-list lawmaker yesterday urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to take steps in preventing thousands of Chinese...
Headlines
Latest
35 minutes ago
Philippines begins mass vaccinations after polio returns
35 minutes ago
Years of falling vaccination rates, made worse by the botched rollout of a dengue vaccine, culminated in an outbreak of the...
Headlines
44 minutes ago
BSP says 'no more confusion' between P1 and P5 with new coins
By Ratziel San Juan | 44 minutes ago
“Pretty soon, there will be no more confusion between the P1 and P5, which will have a wave design on its edge,”...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Albayalde lost PNP personnel's confidence, Magalong says
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, now on "non-duty" leave while waiting to retire from the Philippine National Police, stepped...
Headlines
6 hours ago
Bill seeks to hike hazard pay of Armed Forces personnel in conflict areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao filed a bill seeking to increase the monthly hazard pay of military personnel assigned in conflict a...
Headlines
7 hours ago
Korean Coast Guard ship in Manila for goodwill visit
7 hours ago
A Korea Coast Guard ship arrived at South Harbor, Port Area in Manila Monday morning for a five-day goodwill visit.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with