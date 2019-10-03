LIVE: Senate resumes probe into GCTA, 'ninja cops' – Day 8

MANILA, Philippines — The blue ribbon committee and the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, both chaired by Sen. Richard Gordon, resume the joint hearing into the Good Conduct Time Allowance, a measure that reduces the term of prisoners based on the good behavior they displayed.

The eighth hearing would still be led by these Senate panels along with the Senate committees on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes; Public Order and Dangerous Drugs; Ways and Means; Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation; and Finance chaired by Sens. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Pia Cayetano, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Sonny Angara, respectively.

Last Tuesday, the senators also tackled the alleged "ninja cops", or corrupt police officials who allegedly "recycle" seized drugs for sale on the street.

During which, Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde—Philippine National Police chief—and former PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, present in the hearing, clashed over a case involving “ninja cops” of Pampanga in 2013.

Magalong accused Albayalde, former Pampanga police chief, of intervening in the case of his former police officials at the Pampanga Police Office. These cops were allegedly made huge sums of money after raiding a town in Mexico Pampanga and confiscating millions worth of shabu.

For his part, Albayalde denied trying to influence the rogue cops’ case.

Meanwhile, the senators would continue to discuss the Senate resolutions on Prison Reform Act, Unified Corrections and Jail Management Systems Act, Anti-Contraband in Prison Act, Professionalization of Prison Management Act as well as the amendment of GCTA.

They would also review the alleged impending early release from prison of Antonio Sanchez, former Calauan mayor who was convicted for the rape and murder of University of the Philippines Los Baños student Eileen Sarmenta and her boyfriend Allan Gomez in 1993.

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.