Korean superstar Park Seo Jun likes our sisig

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Park Seo Jun, called “Mr. Aura” by his Philippine fans, came to Manila bringing with him what he has plenty of: aura.

In his romcom “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” he plays a self-centered narcissist.PSJ certainly projects the opposite in person.

“In real life, he is very amiable and charming,” said retail leader Ben Chan, who has just added PSJ to his power cast of Bench global endorsers whose giant billboards now dominate EDSA. “He is well-mannered and down-to-earth. He is also quite shy but once he warms up to you, he can be very engaging.”

Park wasn’t shy when he got spoonfuls of our local sisig because he liked it so much.

The romcom master showed his versatility as he played a young noble warrior in the K-drama “Hwarang” and tackled a suspense medical drama in “Kill Me, Heal Me.”

Park was the choice of acclaimed filmmaker and genre geek Bong Joon Ho for a cameo role in “Parasite” which won the Palme d’Or and three other awards at the 2019 Cannes Filmfest. He also starred in the thriller “Divine Fury” which was shown in Philippine theaters recently.

Park is grateful to his Filipino fans who love K-drama and appreciate Korean culture. The Hallyu wave sweeping Asia, Europe and America has stunned Hollywood itself, but Park is not really eyeing Hollywood right now.

“It’s my job as an actor to show quality work. I have to try hard to reciprocate the love of fans by acting better.”

Park will have a fan meet today at the SM Mall of Asia where tickets were sold out upon announcement of the event.