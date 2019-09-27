Trillanes summoned over kidnapping case

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has summoned former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV over the police’s kidnapping with serious illegal detention complaint against him.

Assistant State Prosecutor Gino Paolo Santiago issued a subpoena against the former opposition lawmaker for a preliminary investigation on October 11 at the DOJ office in Padre Faura.

“You are hereby warned that failure on your part to comply with the subpoena shall be considered as waiver of your right for investigation to verify and confirm the allegations of your complaint and the case shall be considered submitted for resolution based on the evidence on record,” Santiago said.

Last month, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group accused Trillanes of violating Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code over the alleged kidnapping of Guillermina Lalic Barrido, also known as Guillerma Arcillas.

Barrido claimed she was kept in a convent in December 2016 and barred from leaving until she signed an affidavit.

Others named as respondents are Fr. Albert Alejo, lawyer Jude Sabio, a certain “Sister Ling” of the “Convent of Cannussian Sisters” in Makati City and other unidentified persons. The order named in the CIDG complaint does not exist although there is a Canossian Daughters of Charity convent in Paco, Manila.

Trillanes earlier slammed the complaint against him as a clear case of “harassment and persecution of Duterte against his critics.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Kristine Joy Patag