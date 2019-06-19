ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Bureau of Immigration said Waqar Ahmad will be placed under the country’s blacklist and will not be allowed to re-enter the country.
Bureau of Immigration FB Page
Immigration to deport suspected Pakistani bomber
(Philstar.com) - June 19, 2019 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration is set to deport a Pakistani man believed to be in the country to meet with an Abu Sayyaf leader to carry out suicide bombings in Basilan.

In a statement Wednesday, the bureau said agents of its Mindanao Intelligence Task Group and the Philippine National Police arrested Waqar Ahmad in Zamboanga City.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Ahmad will undergo deportation proceedings for being an undesirable alien due to alleged terrorist links and for working in the country without permit.

Morente said intelligence reports indicate Ahmad has alleged links to the radical Islamist group Dawlah Islamiya, which believed to have ties with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and the Maute terrorist group.

The Maute terrorist group laid siege to Marawi City in 2017. The two groups are also said to be behind several bombing attacks in Southern Philippines.

“Authorities suspected that Dawlah Islamiya was behind the bomb explosion that wounded 18 people at a restaurant in Insulan, Sultan Kuldarat last April 4,” the bureau also said.

Authorities arrested Ahmad after several days of intensive surveillance at an appliance store in Zamboanga City where he worked a storekeeper and collector, the BI said.

Morente said: “He (Ahmad) will be deported as his presence here is inimical to national security. He also violated our immigration laws by working here without applying for an employment visa.”

The Immigration commissioner said Ahmad will be placed on the country’s blacklist and will not be allowed to come back to the country. — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION MAUTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco rejects speaker term-sharing
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco rejected a proposal of President Duterte for a “term-sharing” agreement for...
Headlines
Former NYC chair Seguerra blasts successor Cardema
1 day ago
Ronald Cardema must be held accountable for what he did to the National Youth Commission, his predecessor Ice Seguerra s...
Headlines
Lacson tells Duterte: Don't advertise Philippines' weakness
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Tuesday lamented President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement on the collision between...
Headlines
DFA chief raises boat sinking at UN
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The Philippines has brought to the attention of the United Nations the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat after it was hit...
Headlines
China to work with Philippines to resolve sea incident
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
While China is set to work with the Philippines in the probe on the sinking of F/B Gem-Vir I (GemVer) last June 9 near Recto...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Immigration to deport suspected Pakistani bomber
1 hour ago
Morente said intelligence reports indicate Ahmad has alleged links to the radical Islamist group Dawlah Islamiya, which believed...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Duterte OKs law requiring clean restrooms, free internet in transport terminals
5 hours ago
Fees will not be collected from passengers for the use of regular sanitary facilities.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Philippine gov’t, UN urged to probe killing of activists
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
“The recent killings underscore that attacks on leftist activists is a serious human rights problem in the Philippines...
Headlines
19 hours ago
Atio’s parents to pursue case vs university, 30 others
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Despite threats and harassment, the parents of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo III have vowed to pursue...
Headlines
19 hours ago
PhilHealth suspends WellMed accreditation
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. yesterday suspended the accreditation of WellMed Dialysis Center amid fraudulent and...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with