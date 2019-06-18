ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Angat Dam is the main water source of Metro Manila.
The STAR, File
NWRB set to cut water allocation to concessionaires
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Water Resources Board is set to reduce the water allocation for Metro Manila as the water elevation at Angat Dam continues to decline.

In a press briefing Tuesday, NWRB announced the technical working group has proposed to reduce the approved water allocation for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System from 46 cubic meters per second to 40 cms. The reduction of water allocation is set on June 19 to 21.

This, NWRB said, is to fine-tune the preparation of the low-level outlet of Angat Dam as back-up water discharge and to lessen the effect of limited water supply in the coming days.

As of early Tuesday morning, the water elevation in Angat—the primary source of water supply for Metro Manila—was at 161.78 meters above sea level. This is less than two meters above the reservoir’s critical low level of 160 MASL.

The water level at Angat Dam is expected to breach the 160-meter low level mark this weekend.

“This will considerably impact the normal delivery of services of Metro Manila concessionaires—Maynilad and Manila Water—and the Bulacan concessionaire. Expect rotational water service interruption, which will be announced in the soonest time possible,” Sevillo David, NWRB executive director, said.

David added that another adjustment in the allocation for MWSS will be undertaken once the 160-meter level is breached.

“However, it is assured that at least 36 cms will be allocated to MWSS until the dam declines to 150 meters assuming that there is no significant inflow,” he said.

David urged residents of Metro Manila and nearby areas to continue conserving water. 

Residents in some parts of Metro Manila and Rizal have been dealing with hours-long service interruption since March. The shortage is attributed to a dry spell brought by the El Niño phenomenon, lack of water sources and an increased demand. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

