This file photo shows Angat Dam, Metro Manila's primary source of water
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, File
Angat Dam seen to breach low-level mark this weekend
(Philstar.com) - June 17, 2019 - 3:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at Angat Dam, the main source of water for Metro Manila, is expected to breach the 160-meter "low level" mark this weekend, the National Water Resources Board said Monday. 

As of early Monday morning, Angat’s water elevation was at 162.39 meters above sea level (MASL), just two meters above the reservoir’s critical low level of 160 MASL. The current water elevation is also 17.61 meters below the minimum operating water level of 180 meters.

Sevillo David, NWRB executive director, said Angat Dam could reach its low-level mark toward the end of the week if no sufficient rainfall is received in Angat watershed.

Last Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of rainy season, with most of the rains expected to affect the western sections of Luzon and Visayas. But David noted that “insignificant” rainfall showered in the Angat reservoir area for the past weeks.

David said the low level outlet of Angat Dam, the bottom channel of the reservoir, is currently being tested. This will be utilized once the dam dips below the 160-meter mark.

Pressure reduction, rotational interruptions

Possible reduction of the approved water allocation to Metro Manila at 46 cubic per second is also seen once the dam’s water level dips below the low-level mark.

David said pressure reduction and rotational interruptions are expected with the possible reduction of water allocation.

Manila Water, which services Metro Manila’s east zone, said Sunday its customers may experience rotational water service interruptions again once the water level at Angat Dam breaches its critical level.

David added that NWRB will meet with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and with water concessionaires to discuss steps to take as the water level in Angat falls.

He also appealed to the public to conserve water.

“Limit the use of treated water. Instead use recycled or harvested rainfall in non-essential things,” David said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Residents in some parts of Metro Manila and Rizal have been dealing with hours-long service interruption since March. The shortage is attributed to a dry spell brought by the El Niño phenomenon, lack of water sources and an increased demand. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

ANGAT DAM NATIONAL WATER RESOURCES BOARD
