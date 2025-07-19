Super Junior releases ticket prices for Manila 20th anniversary show

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Super Junior have revealed the ticket details and prices for its upcoming return show in the Philippines.

Last month Super Junior announced the dates for its 20th anniversary tour, including a concert in the Mall of Asia Arena on October 4.

The K-pop group held a "fan party" at the Araneta Coliseum in 2023, though member Kyuhyun held a show in the New Frontier Theater just last April.

Concert promoter Pulp Live World released the ticketing details for Super Junior's comeback concert.

"This show is a thank you and a love letter to every E.L.F. who's been with them since day one," the promoter said, referencing the fans' name short for Ever Lasting Friend.

The ticket sections and prices are as follows:

General Admission B - P3,500

General Admission A - P5,000

Upper Box - P8,500

Lower Box - P12,500

Regular Standing - P12,000

Royalty Standing - P14,500

Royalty Seated - P14,500

The Royalty sections are divided into three parts — E on the left, L on the right and F in the middle. The F portion is divided in half, with the back half right in front of the control booth dedicated to Regular Standing.

Royalty ticket holders will also get soundcheck access, a souvenir show card, an official laminate ID and a lanyard.

An E.L.F. Membership pre-sale will take place on August 30 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Super Junior Official Fanclub E.L.F. Members who sign up for pre-sale registration.

The general selling of tickets will be on August 31 from noon onwards.

"We’re not just going to a concert, we’re coming home with Super Junior," as Pulp Live World said.

