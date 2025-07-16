Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop's â€˜Omniscient Readerâ€™ to hit local cinemas

^

Korean Wave

Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop's ‘Omniscient Reader’ to hit local cinemas

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 3:15pm
Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop lead the cast of 'Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy,' a live-action adaptation of Korean novel of the same name.
Realies Pictures, Lotte Entertainment, SM Cinema via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos won’t have to wait long to catch the live-action adaptation of the hit Korean novel "Omniscient Reader," starring Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop.

The star-studded movie will hit SM Cinemas on August 6. 

The popular cinema operator posted about the ticketing details for the anticipated movie earlier today. 

It also included images from the movie. Min-ho channels Yoo Joong-hyuk in an all-black ensemble and a long sword. Hyo-seop, an office worker who crosses paths with the legendary fighter, similarly wields his own bladed weapon. 

Apart from Min-ho and Hyo-seop, the live-action adaptation also stars Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, After School’s Nana and Blackpink’s Jisoo. 

The film will be released in South Korea on July 23. 

RELATED: Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop cast with Jisoo, Nana in movie shortly after Philippines visit

