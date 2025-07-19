BTS releases 1st live album 'Permission to Dance'

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band BTS dropped its first-ever live studio, its first music release of any kind since all members completed their military service.

The album "Permission to Dance On Stage" features 22 tracks from the group's 2021 tour of the same name.

Among the features songs are "Dynamite," "Butter," "Permission to Dance," "Life Goes On," "DNA," "Blood Sweat & Tears" and "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey.

BTS' label Big Hit said in a statement that songs were specially rearranged for the tour, adding fresh layers to their sound.

"Through the album, listeners can be reminded of the radiant memories shared between the members and ARMY," the label added.

Along with the live album, BTS also shared the "Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul" digital package featuring clips of the group performing at Seoul's Olympic Stadium back in March 2022.

The package has a 92-page interview photobook and behind-the-scenes snapshots from the said show.

BTS is currently preparing for an official reunion with a brand new album and tour set for March next year.

