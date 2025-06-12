^

Korean Wave

Super Junior includes Manila return in 20th anniversary tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 2:28pm
Super Junior includes Manila return in 20th anniversary tour
Super Junior performing their iconic song 'Sorry, Sorry'
Joel Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Super Junior is coming back to the Philippines as part of its "Super Show 10" tour, marking its 20th anniversary.

Super Junior announced the tour dates on social media, with the Philippine leg set for October 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Philippines is the fourth stop of the tour after two nights in Korea and Hong Kong, and a single concert in Jakarta.

After Manila, Super Junior will head to Mexico City, Monterrey, Lima, Santiago, then return to Asia for shows in Taipei, Bangkok, Nagoya, Singapore, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Kaohsiung, and finally, Saitama.

All shows from Singapore onwards will be in 2026. Ticket details for the Manila show will be announced at a later date.

Super Junior's concert comes after member Kyuhyun held a show in the New Frontier Theater last April. The K-pop group will be releasing its 12th album "Super Junior25" next month.

The K-pop group held a "fan party" at the Araneta Coliseum in 2023. 

RELATED: K-pop group Twice returning to Philippines for 6th world tour

