â€˜Because heâ€™s from North Korea!': Son Ye Jinâ€™s photo with â€˜mystery guyâ€™ amuses fans

‘Because he’s from North Korea!': Son Ye Jin’s photo with ‘mystery guy’ amuses fans

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 5:26pm
Son Ye-jin posts a photo with a man whose face is covered with a bunny sticker on Instagram on March 19, 2025. Many fans and online users think the man is her husband, actor Hyun Bin.
Son Ye-jin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Son Ye-jin’s post with presumably her husband, actor Hyun Bin, elicited "kilig" and banter among their fans as the man’s face was covered with a bunny sticker, giving him an air of mystery. 

The Korean superstar yesterday posted her photos seemingly out on a regular day. The last photo in her Instagram carousel shows her standing beside a tall man whose face was covered with a pink bunny sticker. 

Ye-jin only wrote a white cartoonish ghost emoji for her caption. 

Her fans and online users, left amused, commented in her post. 

“Not her gatekeeping Hyun Bin like he is a non-showbiz husband that the world doesn’t [sic] aware of,” one fan wrote. 

“She just wants to protect her husband’s identity because he’s a captain from North Korea!” another one wrote. 

Most of the comments share the same observation, making references to one of Hyun Bin’s famous TV roles, Captain Ri. 

The actor and Ye-jin starred in the 2020 smash hit Korean drama “Crash Landing On You,” where the actor played a North Korean military captain who helps a stranded South Korean chaebol heiress who accidentally lands in the northern part of the Korean peninsula. 

The couple is currently focused on raising their family after tying the knot in March 2022. They welcomed their first son in November the same year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? (@yejinhand)

RELATED: Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook in talks to star in 'Dangerous Liaisons' historical adaptation

