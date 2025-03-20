Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Prime Video released a short trailer for its upcoming Korean romantic-comedy series "The Divorce Insurance," starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Joo-bin.

The show follows a team, led by Dong-wook's No Ki-jun, in creating a divorce insurance product, as divorce is considered a pressing concern in the series.

The trailer even posits the question, "Is there an insurance policy to keep you happy for the rest of your life?"

No Ki-jun is passionate about the project, being well-experienced as a divorcee himself who has been through it three times. He says he wants to help people like himself.

Joo-bin portrays Kang Han-deul, an insurance underwriter who has also gone through a divorce. Han-deul tries to have the courage to move forward while navigating a new relationship with her co-worker.

WATCH: Lee Dong Wook leads 'The Divorce Insurance' cast

Joining Dong-wook and Joo-bin are Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Da-hee as the final members of team, risk surveyor An Jeon-man and financial mathematician Jeon Na-rae, respectively.

The cool yet timid Jeon-man prioritizes safety over everything and embarks on his biggest adventure yet as he helps attempt developing divorce insurance.

Na-rae joins the legal team as a special quantitative consultant with her view of the world through an investment lens. Initially confident in all of decisions, time begins to change Na-rae's perspective on life.

"The Divorce Insurance" begins streaming on Prime Video on March 31, with weekly episodes every Monday and Tuesday. South Korean fans can also catch the series on tvN with same-day airing.

The show will be available in over 240 countries and territories, with subtitles in 26 languages and dubbing in 10 languages at launch. — Video from Prime Video Philippines' YouTube channel

