^

Korean Wave

Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 11:39am
Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast
A still from 'The Divorce Insurance'
Prime Video / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Prime Video released a short trailer for its upcoming Korean romantic-comedy series "The Divorce Insurance," starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Joo-bin.

The show follows a team, led by Dong-wook's No Ki-jun, in creating a divorce insurance product, as divorce is considered a pressing concern in the series.

The trailer even posits the question, "Is there an insurance policy to keep you happy for the rest of your life?"

No Ki-jun is passionate about the project, being well-experienced as a divorcee himself who has been through it three times. He says he wants to help people like himself.

Joo-bin portrays Kang Han-deul, an insurance underwriter who has also gone through a divorce. Han-deul tries to have the courage to move forward while navigating a new relationship with her co-worker.

WATCH: Lee Dong Wook leads 'The Divorce Insurance' cast

Joining Dong-wook and Joo-bin are Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Da-hee as the final members of team, risk surveyor An Jeon-man and financial mathematician Jeon Na-rae, respectively.

The cool yet timid Jeon-man prioritizes safety over everything and embarks on his biggest adventure yet as he helps attempt developing divorce insurance.

Na-rae joins the legal team as a special quantitative consultant with her view of the world through an investment lens. Initially confident in all of decisions, time begins to change Na-rae's perspective on life.

"The Divorce Insurance" begins streaming on Prime Video on March 31, with weekly episodes every Monday and Tuesday. South Korean fans can also catch the series on tvN with same-day airing.

The show will be available in over 240 countries and territories, with subtitles in 26 languages and dubbing in 10 languages at launch. — Video from Prime Video Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for ‘Signal 2,' new teaser out

K-DRAMA

K-DRAMAS

KDRAMA

LEE DONG WOOK

LEE DONG-WOOK

LEE KWANG SOO

PRIME VIDEO
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kim Soo Hyun's agency denies dating rumors anew with late Kim Sae Ron &nbsp;
7 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun's agency denies dating rumors anew with late Kim Sae Ron  

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency refuted anew dating claims with the late Kim Sae-ron following a video that claimed the actor...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope dances 'Sweet Dreams' with Jin, other Korean stars
11 days ago

BTS' J-Hope dances 'Sweet Dreams' with Jin, other Korean stars

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Global ARMY can hardly contain themselves following a video of BTS members J-Hope and Jin dancing to the former's "Sweet...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Min Ho Manila 2025 fan meeting ticket prices, perks unveiled
12 days ago

Lee Min Ho Manila 2025 fan meeting ticket prices, perks unveiled

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Korean star Lee Min-ho is all set for his return to the Philippines as a part of his first fan meeting tour in nearly a ...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa honored to be first K-pop star to perform at Oscars
14 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa honored to be first K-pop star to perform at Oscars

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Blackpink's Lisa is honored that she performed at the 97th Academy Awards. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Jun Hyuk includes Manila in 1st fan meeting tour
March 4, 2025 - 2:22pm

Lee Jun Hyuk includes Manila in 1st fan meeting tour

By Kristofer Purnell | March 4, 2025 - 2:22pm
Korean actor Lee Jun-hyuk is coming to the Philippines for the first time as part of his debut fan meeting tour.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Jisoo announces Manila fan meet date, venue, ticket prices
February 28, 2025 - 5:50pm

Blackpink's Jisoo announces Manila fan meet date, venue, ticket prices

By Kristofer Purnell | February 28, 2025 - 5:50pm
Manila is the first stop of Jisoo's first solo fan meet tour in Asia titled "Lights, Love, Action!"
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with