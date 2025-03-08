^

Korean Wave

Lee Min Ho Manila 2025 fan meeting ticket prices, perks unveiled

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 8, 2025 | 10:31am
The South Korean superstar is set to return to the Philippines this year for his fan meet event dubbed as 'Minhoverse.'
MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Min-ho is all set for his return to the Philippines as a part of his first fan meeting tour in nearly a decade.

The "Boys Over Flowers" star will hold the Manila leg of his "Minhoverse" Asia fan meeting tour on April 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

A local promoter unveiled the seat plan and ticket prices for the all-seated show:

  • General Admission - P2,600
  • Upper Box - P4,800
  • Lower Box B - P6,000
  • Lower Box A - P7,000
  • Patron - P9,500
  • VIP - P11,000

All ticket holders will get a photocard, official poster, and souvenir show card, while all VIP ticket holders plus raffle winners from Patron and Lower Box A will be able to greet and bid farewell Min-ho through the "Hi-Bye" fan benefit.

Other fan benefits will involve raffle winners as well: signed photocards (VIP and Patron only), group photo of 20 (VIP, Patron, and Lower A Box only), and a signed poster (VIP, Patron, and both Lower Boxes only).

Pre-selling of tickets for Min-ho's official fan club will be on March 15 via the SM Tickets website at 10 a.m. The general sale will be the following day, March 16, at noon, also via the SM Tickets website and nationwide outlets.

Min-ho has visited the Philippines several times for brand endorsements, with his most recent visit in October 2023. His last fan meetings in the country were in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Apart from "Boys Over Flowers," he is best known for starring in "The Heirs," "The King: The Eternal Monarch," "Pachinko," and most recently, "When the Stars Gossip" opposite Gong Hyo-jin.

