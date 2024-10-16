^

Korean Wave

Jungkook's 'I Am Still' becomes highest-grossing music movie of 2024

Kristofer Purnell
October 16, 2024
Jungkook of BTS performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
MANILA, Philippines — The documentary movie "Jungkook: I Am Still," about the youngest member of K-pop boy band BTS, is the year's biggest music film to date.

As of October 13, "I Am Still" earned $15.7 million (P907 million) globally during a limited theater run that began on September 18.

The limited run included more than 4,100 cinemas in around 120 territories, leading to over a million admissions. It is still screening in South Korea and Japan.

"I Am Still" reached No. 1 in Brazil, No. 2 in Mexico and Chile, No. 3 in Argentina, Colombia, and Peru, and was in the Top 10 in Germany, Italy, and Malaysia.

Producer HYBE, which manges BTS, and distributorsTrafalgar Releasing announced "Party Edition" screenings of the film on October 11, featuring an additional 20 minutes of sing-along videos.

"Delving into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global superstar, the film presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside electrifying concert performances," goes the synopsis for the music movie.

It particularly focuses on Jungkook's eight-month journey after the July 2023 debut of his hit song "Seven," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Apart from "Seven," Jungkook's singles, "3D" and "Standing Next to You," also made the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, making him the K-pop soloist to have three songs on the chart's Top 10 simultaneously.

Meanwhile, his album "Golden" was on the Billboard 200 chart for 24 consecutive weeks.

Jungkook is currently in the middle of Korea's mandatory military service along with four other members of BTS. The group's oldest member, Jin, was discharged last June. Another member, J-Hope, is set for discharge this week.

