'Running Man Korea' cast returning to Manila for fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — Cast members of the Korean variety show "Running Man" are coming back to the Philippines next month for a fan meeting.

A video featuring "Running Man" cast members Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook, Jee Seok-jin, Ha Don-hoon or Haha, Song Ji-hyo, and Yang Se-chan was released, announcing their Philippine return.

All the cast members said together, "Handa na ba kayo, Philippine runners? We are 'Running Man!'" then individually spoke in Filipino with the aid of artificial intelligence, which each had consented to.

The "Running Man: Run 2 U in Manila" event will take place in Mall of Asia Arena on July 6, which Haha teased a lot of suprise performances would be in store.

The cast of "Running Man" previously visited to the Philippines for a fan meet back in April 2023, postponed from 2020 for the show's 10th anniversary because of the pandemic, also in Mall of Asia Arena.

The variety show sees its cast members participate in various challenges with subsequent punishments and rewards.

Such was its popularity that a Filipino version was launched in September 2022 by GMA, now currently starring Glaiza de Castro, Mikael Daez, Buboy Villar, Kokoy de Santos, Angel Guardian, Lexi Gonzales, and Miguel Tanfelix.

RELATED: Korean original cast Haha, Sandara Park, SB19's Josh to guest in 'Running Man PH 2'