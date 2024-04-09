^

Korean Wave

'Exhuma,' 'Moving' lead 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 4:11pm
MANILA, Philippines — Horror movie "Exhuma" and Disney+'s action-fantasy series "Moving" lead all nominees at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in South Korea.

"Exhuma" dominated the movie categories with eight nominations including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Jang Jae-hyun, a technical award for Kim Byung-in's music, and acting nods for Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun.

Close behind is historical action film "12.12: The Day" with seven nominations including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actor for two-time winner Jung Woo-sung.

Rounding up the Best Film nominees are disaster-thriller "Concrete Utopia," comedy-drama "Cobweb," and war movie "Noryang: Deadly Sea."

Big-name nominees in the film acting categories include Lee Byung-hun and Kim Sun-young for "Concrete Utopia," Song Joong-ki for "Hopeless," Kim Seon-ho for "The Childe," and Joo Jong-hyuk for "Iron Mask."

Yum Jung-ah received two nominations for appearing in different movies: Best Actress for "Smugglers" and Best Supporting Actress for "Alienoid: Return to the Future."

"Moving" was the clear leader for the television categories with seven nominations including Best Drama, Best Director for Park In-je, Best Screenplay for Kang Full, a technical award for Lee Sung-kyu's visual effects and acting nods for Ryu Seung-ryong, Lee Jung-ha, Go Youn-jung.

The next show with the most nominations is fellow Best Drama contender "The Good Bad Mother" whose other nods are Best Actress for Ra Mi-ran, Best Supporting Actress for Kang Mal-geum, and Best Screenplay for Bae Se-young.

Mi-ran is also competing for Best Actress in the movie category for her role in "Citizen of a Kind."

Completing the Best Drama nominees are Netflix's "Daily Dose of Sunshine," "My Dearest" inspired by the American novel "Gone with the Wind," and "Revenant."

Familiar acting nominees include Kim Soo-hyun for "Queen of Tears," Ryu Kyung-soo for "The Bequeathed," Lee Hee-joon for "A Killer Paradox," Lee Jung-eun for "A Bloody Lucky Day," Ahn Eun-jin for "My Dearest," and Uhm Jung-hwa for "Doctor Cha."

Miss Universe 2007 3rd runner-up Lee Hanee received Best Actress nominations in both film and television categories, as did Yeom Hye-ran for Best Supporting Actress and singer-actress Bibi for Best New Actress.

The Grand Prize, TikTok Popularity Awards, and category winners will be announced at the May 7, 2024 ceremony night to be held in COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul.

