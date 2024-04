Exo's Suho returning to the Philippines in June

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer-actor Suho, a member of the boy band Exo, is coming back to the Philippines this June as part of his upcoming Asia tour.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live confirmed that Manila will be the second stop of Suho's "Welcome Su:Home" tour after a two-night concert in Seoul's Olympic Hall.

Suho is slated to perform in Araneta Coliseum on June 22 before flying to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia each weekend of July.

Details for Suho's solo concert, such as seat sections and ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.

The singer debuted with the twelve-member Exo in 2012 as its leader. He also leads the group's sub-unit, Exo-K, composed of himself, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

Just before enlisting in the military in 2020, Suho debuted as a soloist — the fourth member of Exo to do so — with his extended play, "Self-Portrait," which he followed up with 2022's "Grey Suit" after getting discharged.

Suho was in the Philippines late last year for November's On Festival in the Mall of Asia Arena and December's Asia Artist Awards held in the Philippine Arena.

His Exo colleagues, Baekhyun and D.O., are also set to arrive in the Philippines. Baekhyun will be having a solo concert on April 13 in Araneta Coliseum, while D.O. is staging a fan concert in August.

