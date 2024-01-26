^

Itzy to return to Philippines in August for 'Born to Be' 2024 tour

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 12:01pm
K-pop girl group ITZY attended a red carpet event at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Seoul, South Korea on December 11, 2021.
AFP/Anthony Wallace

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Itzy announced that they are making a stop in the Philippines for their "Born to Be" tour.

Presented by Live Nation Philippines, the one-night-only concert will happen on August 3 in SM Mall of Asia Arena. 

Apart from Manila, the group will also perform in cities in Asia, Europe and US, including Bangkok, Tokyo, HongKong, London, Madrid and Los Angeles. 

Ticket prices and selling dates are yet to be announced.  

The group, composed of Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna, Lia, and Yeji, first went to Manila in 2019. 

They returned last year for their first world tour concert, "Checkmate." They came back for a fan meet in April, then performed at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 last December.

Itzy is know for their hit songs "WANNABE," "Cake," "Not Shy," "Dalla Dalla" and "Untouchable."

