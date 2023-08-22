BTS' V dances 'Hype Boy' with NewJeans

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group NewJeans had another surprise for Bunnies and ARMY alike after members danced with BTS member V.

The TikTok account of NewJeans posted a video of V, also known as Kim Taehyung, dancing with Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein to the groups's popular song "Hype Boy" from their eponymous debut extended play last year.

V managed to dance the song's 30-second choreography with ease surrounded by the members of NewJeans, who even dubbed him "Hype 'V'oy" and created a giant "V" with their hands at the end of the video.

As of publishing, the "Hype Boy" dance video starring V has reached 16.6 million views, 4.8 million likes, nearly 343,000 reshares, and saved by over half a million users.

NewJeans had done similar videos with V's colleagues Jimin and J-hope for their respective songs.

BTS and NewJeans are both artists under Hybe Corporation, BTS through Big Hit Music and NewJeans through ADOR.

V is releasing his debut solo album "Layover" on September 8, where the six tracks include singles "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days."

The singer collaborated with NewJeans' creative director Min Hee-Jin for the album, the creative having handled SM Entertainment groups Girls' Generation, Shinee, Exo and Red Velvet in the past prior to her joining Hybe in 2019.

NewJeans just released its second extended play "Get Up" last July featuring the singles "Super Shy," "Cool with You" and "ETA," which was the group's follow-up to hits "OMG" and "Ditto" earlier this year.

